2017 Kia Forte

$17,898 + taxes & licensing 2 9 , 7 1 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8368560

8368560 Stock #: F4D4HV

F4D4HV VIN: 3KPFL4A75HE022373

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 29,717 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Front-wheel drive Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs 90 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Anti-Roll Bar Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 50 L Fuel Tank 68-Amp/Hr 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 3.06 Axle Ratio Engine: 2.0L MPI 4 Cyl DOHC 16V D-CVVT -inc: Atkinson-Cycle Exterior Fog Lights SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Light tinted glass Black grille w/chrome surround Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Spare Tire Mobility Kit Tires: P195/65R15 -inc: low rolling resistance Wheels: 15" Steel w/Cover Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Safety Traction Control Stability Control Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Interior rear window defogger PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer Manual air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Illuminated glove box Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 2 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Full Carpet Floor Covering Vinyl Door Trim Insert 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: height adjusting driver seat Urethane Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Analog Appearance Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Voice Activation Window grid antenna Bluetooth wireless technology 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Voice Activation and Radio Data System Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System w/SiriusXM -inc: AUX and USB input ports, Bluetooth wireless technology, voice activation, steering wheel mounted audio controls, 7" multimedia interface UVO3 w/Android Auto capability and 6 speakers including front tweete... Additional Features Cloth Interior Deluxe Wheel Covers Steering Wheel-Adjustable Windows-Power Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System w/SiriusXM -inc: AUX and USB input ports steering wheel mounted audio controls and 4 speakers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.