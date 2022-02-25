$17,898+ tax & licensing
204-888-4542
2017 Kia Forte
LX+ Accident Free | Low Kilometers | Touchscreen
Location
Birchwood Kia West
3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4
- Listing ID: 8368560
- Stock #: F4D4HV
- VIN: 3KPFL4A75HE022373
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 29,717 KM
Vehicle Description
Accident Free, Low Kilometers, Touchscreen....... This Is The Car You Have Bean Waiting For ! Call, Click, Or Stop By Birchwood Kia West, Located In The Point West Auto Park Today !
2017 Kia Forte
LX Plus Package
Front Wheel Drive
2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder Engine
Automatic Transmission
Heated Seat's
Touchscreen Infotainment Center
Rear Back Up Camera With Large Display\
Voice Activated Bluetooth System
And So Much More !
DISCLAIMER
*Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied.
*Price does not include PST/GST.
*No down payment or trade-in is required.
*Additional fees may apply to select finance and lease options.
*Dealer Permit #4302
FIND MORE INFORMATION AND VIEW MORE OPTIONS
*Visit us! Birchwood Kia West in the Pointe West Autopark. Portage Ave & The Perimeter!
*Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca
*Contact our Sales Department at (204) 888-4542
Vehicle Features
