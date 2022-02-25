Menu
2017 Kia Forte

29,717 KM

Details Description Features

$17,898

+ tax & licensing
$17,898

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

Contact Seller
2017 Kia Forte

2017 Kia Forte

LX+ Accident Free | Low Kilometers | Touchscreen

2017 Kia Forte

LX+ Accident Free | Low Kilometers | Touchscreen

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

Contact Seller

$17,898

+ taxes & licensing

29,717KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8368560
  • Stock #: F4D4HV
  • VIN: 3KPFL4A75HE022373

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 29,717 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident Free, Low Kilometers, Touchscreen....... This Is The Car You Have Bean Waiting For ! Call, Click, Or Stop By Birchwood Kia West, Located In The Point West Auto Park Today !
2017 Kia Forte
LX Plus Package
Front Wheel Drive
2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder Engine
Automatic Transmission
Heated Seat's
Touchscreen Infotainment Center
Rear Back Up Camera With Large Display\
Voice Activated Bluetooth System
And So Much More !
DISCLAIMER

*Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied.
*Price does not include PST/GST.
*No down payment or trade-in is required.
*Additional fees may apply to select finance and lease options.
*Dealer Permit #4302

FIND MORE INFORMATION AND VIEW MORE OPTIONS

*Visit us! Birchwood Kia West in the Pointe West Autopark. Portage Ave & The Perimeter!
*Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca
*Contact our Sales Department at (204) 888-4542

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
90 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
50 L Fuel Tank
68-Amp/Hr 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
3.06 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.0L MPI 4 Cyl DOHC 16V D-CVVT -inc: Atkinson-Cycle
Fog Lights
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Tires: P195/65R15 -inc: low rolling resistance
Wheels: 15" Steel w/Cover
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Windows
Power Locks
rear window defogger
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: height adjusting driver seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Analog Appearance
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Voice Activation
Window grid antenna
Bluetooth wireless technology
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Voice Activation and Radio Data System
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System w/SiriusXM -inc: AUX and USB input ports, Bluetooth wireless technology, voice activation, steering wheel mounted audio controls, 7" multimedia interface UVO3 w/Android Auto capability and 6 speakers including front tweete...
Cloth Interior
Deluxe Wheel Covers
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Windows-Power
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System w/SiriusXM -inc: AUX and USB input ports
steering wheel mounted audio controls and 4 speakers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

