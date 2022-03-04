2017 Kia Forte

$17,990 + taxes & licensing 6 4 , 2 6 4 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 64,264 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Front-wheel drive Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs 90 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Transmission: 6-Speed Manual Front Anti-Roll Bar Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 4.33 Axle Ratio 50 L Fuel Tank 68-Amp/Hr 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Engine: 2.0L MPI 4 Cyl DOHC 16V D-CVVT -inc: Atkinson-Cycle Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Power Door Locks tilt steering Trip Computer rear window defogger Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 2 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Full Carpet Floor Covering Vinyl Door Trim Insert 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Front Bucket Seats -inc: height adjusting driver seat Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Voice Activation Window grid antenna Bluetooth wireless technology Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Voice Activation Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System w/SiriusXM -inc: AUX and USB input ports, Bluetooth wireless technology, voice activation, steering wheel mounted audio controls and 4 speakers Exterior Variable Intermittent Wipers SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Light tinted glass Black grille w/chrome surround Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Auto Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Spare Tire Mobility Kit Tires: P195/65R15 -inc: low rolling resistance Wheels: 15" Steel w/Cover Seating Rear bench seats Additional Features Anti-Starter Cloth Interior Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag 4 Cyl Engine Gasoline Fuel System Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System w/SiriusXM -inc: AUX and USB input ports steering wheel mounted audio controls and 4 speakers

