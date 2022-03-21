2017 Kia Forte

$16,500 + taxes & licensing 1 4 3 , 7 2 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8670341

8670341 Stock #: 22231

22231 VIN: 3KPFK4A74HE103030

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White[Snow White Pearl]

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 143,728 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.