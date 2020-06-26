Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

Contact Seller
2017 Kia Rio

2017 Kia Rio

EX Special Edition *Accident Free/Low Kilometers/Lease Return*

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Kia Rio

EX Special Edition *Accident Free/Low Kilometers/Lease Return*

Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

Contact Seller
Sale Price

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 30,541KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5254652
  • Stock #: F38836
  • VIN: KNADN4A32H6028262
Exterior Colour
Sterling Metallic
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic

Heated Seat's, Bluetooth, And Accident Free! Low Payments Combined With Options Make This Rio A Easy Choice. Call, Click, OR Stop By Birchwood Kia On Regent Today!
2017 Kia Rio Sedan. EX Special Edition Package. Front Wheel Drive. 1.6 Liter 4 Cylinder Engine. Automatic Transmission. Heated Front Seat's. Voice Activated Bluetooth System. Rear Back Up Camera. Cruise Control System. Power Equipment Group. Remote Keyless Entry With 2 Set's Of Key's. And So Much More !
Call to arrange your appointment and have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model!

Only At Birchwood Kia on Regent: The Price You See Is The Price You Pay- No Hidden Fees Or Charges!
Sale price includes all current incentives; only GST and PST are extra.

Come see us at Birchwood KIA on Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!
Call us at 1-888-690-1256 or go to
WWW.BIRCHWOODKIAREGENT.CA
to browse our inventory!

Wed love to see ya at Birchwood KIA!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Kia on Regent

2020 Kia Sedona LX+ ...
 51,314 KM
$27,599 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Santa F...
 42,928 KM
$25,637 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Cruze...
 78,925 KM
$11,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Call Dealer

204-667-XXXX

(click to show)

204-667-9993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory