2017 Kia Rio
LX+ Low Kilometers | Local vehicle | Bluetooth
Location
Birchwood Kia on Regent
1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
- Listing ID: 8329941
- Stock #: F4CVMY
- VIN: KNADM5A36H6057630
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Aurora Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 59,091 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Kilometers, Local Vehicle, And Heated Seat's..... Everything Your Looking For At The Payment's You Want.... Call, Click, Or Stop By Birchwood Kia On Regent Today !
2017 Kia Rio Hatchback
Lx Plus Package
Front Wheel Drive
1.6 Liter 4 Cylinder Engine
Automatic Transmission
Voice Activated Bluetooth
Heated Front Seat's
Cruise Control
Power Equipment Group
And So Much More !
Call to arrange your appointment and have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!
Vehicle Features
