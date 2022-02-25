Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Kia Rio

59,091 KM

Details Description Features

$15,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

Contact Seller
2017 Kia Rio

2017 Kia Rio

LX+ Low Kilometers | Local vehicle | Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Kia Rio

LX+ Low Kilometers | Local vehicle | Bluetooth

Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

Contact Seller

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

59,091KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8329941
  • Stock #: F4CVMY
  • VIN: KNADM5A36H6057630

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Aurora Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4CVMY
  • Mileage 59,091 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Kilometers, Local Vehicle, And Heated Seat's..... Everything Your Looking For At The Payment's You Want.... Call, Click, Or Stop By Birchwood Kia On Regent Today !
2017 Kia Rio Hatchback
Lx Plus Package
Front Wheel Drive
1.6 Liter 4 Cylinder Engine
Automatic Transmission
Voice Activated Bluetooth
Heated Front Seat's
Cruise Control
Power Equipment Group
And So Much More !
Call to arrange your appointment and have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model!

Only At Birchwood Kia on Regent: The Price You See Is The Price You Pay With No Hidden Fees Or Charges.
Sale price includes all current incentives; only GST and PST are extra.

Come see us at Birchwood KIA on Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!
Call us at 1-888-690-1256 or go to
BIRCHWOODKIAREGENT.CA
to browse our inventory!

Wed love to see ya at Birchwood KIA!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
90 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
36-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
43 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 1.6L GDI DOHC 16-Valve D-CVVT 4-Cylinder
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: active eco system, 3.065 Axle Ratio
Traction Control
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Power Door Locks
tilt steering
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Full Floor Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver seat, driver seat height adjuster and seat back pockets
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Analog Appearance
Keyless Entry
Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Variable Intermittent Wipers
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Wheels: 15" Steel w/Covers
Tires: P185/65R15 -inc: tire mobility kit
Cloth Interior
Deluxe Wheel Covers
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
USB and auxiliary ports
4 speakers and steering wheel mounted audio controls
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/SiriusXM Satellite Stereo -inc: head unit
Power/ Heated Sideview Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Kia on Regent

2017 Kia Rio LX+ Low...
 59,091 KM
$15,900 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Mustang Ec...
 96,352 KM
$25,990 + tax & lic
2021 Kia Seltos EX A...
 22,049 KM
$33,681 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Call Dealer

204-667-XXXX

(click to show)

204-667-9993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory