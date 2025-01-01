Menu
The Birchwood Toyota Trade-in Guarantee - We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours! 100% guaranteed approval for every qualifying year, make and model. Only the Best Rates and Terms available. This vehicle qualifies for Birchwood Toyota Shield, which includes: Guardian Protection: - Cosmetic Wheel Protection - Paintless Dent Repair - Key/Remote Replacement Dealer Permit #0025

2017 Kia Rondo

154,767 KM

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Kia Rondo

LX Safetied AS-IS

12889265

2017 Kia Rondo

LX Safetied AS-IS

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
154,767KM
VIN KNAHT8A31H7179604

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sterling Metallic
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # F6B9KK
  • Mileage 154,767 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Toyota! Our mission is to provide the most transparent and efficient sales process for our customers. We strive to provide the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program.

The Birchwood Toyota Trade-in Guarantee - We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!


100% guaranteed approval for every qualifying year, make and model. Only the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for Birchwood Toyota Shield, which includes:

Guardian Protection:
- Cosmetic Wheel Protection
- Paintless Dent Repair
- Key/Remote Replacement

Dealer permit #0025

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Perimeter Alarm
Manual air conditioning
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Smart Device Integration

Convenience

Clock

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: Active Eco

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth wireless technology
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Exterior

Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Tires: P205/55R16

Additional Features

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Heated Bucket Seats -inc: height adjusting driver seat
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/SiriusXM Audio System -inc: 6 speakers
voice activation and AUX and USB input ports

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

