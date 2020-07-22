2017 Kia Sedona

+ taxes & licensing
204-888-4542
3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4
204-888-4542
+ taxes & licensing
Power Doors, Bluetooth With Touchscreen, And Heated Seats. Do Not Miss This Hard To Find Pre Owned Package ! Call, Click, Or Stop By Birchwood Kia West In Point West Auto Park Today!
Power Sliding Doors
8 Passenger Seating
Heated Seats
Touchscreen
Voice Activated Bluetooth System
Apple Car Play Or Android Auto Capability
Locally Traded
Call Birchwood Kia West today to schedule your appointment!
No trade turned away!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4