2017 Kia Sedona

98,474 KM

Details Description Features

$19,200

+ tax & licensing
$19,200

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

2017 Kia Sedona

2017 Kia Sedona

LX+ *8 Passenger/Heated Seats/Power Doors*

2017 Kia Sedona

LX+ *8 Passenger/Heated Seats/Power Doors*

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

Sale Price

$19,200

+ taxes & licensing

98,474KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5692047
  • Stock #: F3JWC4
  • VIN: KNDMB5C14H6286358

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Titanium Brown Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3JWC4
  • Mileage 98,474 KM

Vehicle Description

Power Doors, Bluetooth With Touchscreen, And Heated Seats. Do Not Miss This Hard To Find Pre Owned Package ! Call, Click, Or Stop By Birchwood Kia West In Point West Auto Park Today!
Power Sliding Doors
8 Passenger Seating
Heated Seats
Touchscreen
Voice Activated Bluetooth System
Apple Car Play Or Android Auto Capability
Locally Traded
Call Birchwood Kia West today to schedule your appointment!

No trade turned away!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Windows-Power

