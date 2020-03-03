Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Kia Sorento

LX V6

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Kia Sorento

LX V6

Location

Winnipeg Kia

400-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-269-1600

  1. 4707351
  2. 4707351
  3. 4707351
  4. 4707351
  5. 4707351
  6. 4707351
  7. 4707351
  8. 4707351
  9. 4707351
  10. 4707351
  11. 4707351
  12. 4707351
  13. 4707351
  14. 4707351
  15. 4707351
  16. 4707351
  17. 4707351
  18. 4707351
  19. 4707351
  20. 4707351
  21. 4707351
  22. 4707351
  23. 4707351
Contact Seller

$22,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 47,493KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4707351
  • Stock #: 20SD465A
  • VIN: 5XYPGDA51HG328075
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

*Always owned in Manitoba and accident free! Features include seating for 7, heated front seats, backup camera, Android Auto/Apple Car Play and lots more!* Let us show you the Winnipeg Kia difference - contact us today or visit us in the Waverley Auto Mall. Live chat with our sales team is also available on our website! Available no payments for 90 days (O.A.C.) with no money down, contact us for details! Save time and apply for financing on-line at www.winnipegkia.com! Contact us to verify vehicle availability, pricing and options. Vehicle price is plus GST & PST. Dealer Permit #10011.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Comfort
  • Rear A/C
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • A/T
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • 6-Speed A/T
  • Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Winnipeg Kia

2019 Mitsubishi Outl...
 39,510 KM
$21,998 + tax & lic
2019 Mitsubishi Outl...
 41,664 KM
$21,998 + tax & lic
2015 Kia Soul EX+ *H...
 124,522 KM
$14,998 + tax & lic
Winnipeg Kia

Winnipeg Kia

400-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

204-269-XXXX

(click to show)

204-269-1600

Send A Message