2017 Kia Sorento

97,048 KM

Details Description Features

$17,501

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

LX AWD*Local Trade/One Owner/Heated Seats*

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

Sale Price

97,048KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5845536
  Stock #: F3KYCY
  VIN: 5XYPGDA32HG214004

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ebony Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  Stock # F3KYCY
  • Mileage 97,048 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD, Heated Seats, And Bluetooth. The SUV You Want In The Price Point You Want ! Call, Click, OR Stop By Birchwood KIa West In Point West Auto Park Today !
AWD
Heated Seats
Voice Activated Bluetooth System
Cruise Control
Power Equipment Group
Local Trade
One Owner

Call Birchwood Kia West today to schedule your appointment!

No trade turned away!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
woodgrain trim
Engine Immobilizer
Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Conditioning-Front
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seats-Front Bucket
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable

Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

