2017 Kia Sorento

39,852 KM

$25,444

+ tax & licensing
$25,444

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Mini

204-887-6464

2017 Kia Sorento

2017 Kia Sorento

EX+ V6 AWD! 7 Passenger!

2017 Kia Sorento

EX+ V6 AWD! 7 Passenger!

Location

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-887-6464

$25,444

+ taxes & licensing

39,852KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6002817
  • Stock #: F3MWMC
  • VIN: 5XYPHDA50HG308042

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Graphite
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 39,852 KM

Vehicle Description

Loaded! Heated Steering Wheel! Leather! Back Up Camera!
MINI Winnipeg is proud to have the opportunity to represent MINIs impressive lineup of vehicles. At MINI Winnipeg, we constantly strive to provide the best service and experience for every customer. Our sales team including our MINI Product Specialist, Tony Pedreira and Sales Manager, Stuart Nugent are experts in all things MINI. When it comes to servicing, our MINI Certified Technicians are masters in the field as they undergo extensive factory training. All of our staff at MINI Winnipeg are here to ensure you find your dream MINI and that your MINI performs at the optimal level. In our opinion, you and your vehicle deserve no less.

We welcome the opportunity to show you what separates MINI Winnipeg from the competition and to help you discover why MINIs are unlike any other vehicle. Call us today at 204-897-6464.

Our friendly and knowledgeable staff will answer any questions you may have. Come down for a test drive today! Visit us at Unit 45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba or call us at 204-897-6464. Open 24/7 at winnipegmini.ca

Vehicle may not be exactly as shown.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Heated Steering Wheel
Overhead sunglass holder
Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Leather Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
SMART KEY
Cargo Net
Push Button Ignition
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
LED Cabin Lighting
Automatic de-fog system
3rd Row Climate Controls
Clean Air Electronic Air Filtration
3rd Row Seats (7-passenger)
Dark Woodgrain Interior Trim
Cargo privacy screen
Satin chrome interior trim accents
Express up/down windows (all)
Driver Memory Settings
14- Way Power Driver Seat (w/ 4-Way Lumbar)
Integrated 2nd Row Sunshades
Keyless Entry (w/ Panic Feature)
Leather Shift Down
Automatic Temperature Control (dual- zone)

Winnipeg Mini

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

