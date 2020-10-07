2017 Kia Sorento

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Heated Steering Wheel Overhead sunglass holder Convenience Cruise Control Automatic Headlights Seating Leather Seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Media / Nav / Comm Compass Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Additional Features SMART KEY Cargo Net Push Button Ignition Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror LED Cabin Lighting Automatic de-fog system 3rd Row Climate Controls Clean Air Electronic Air Filtration 3rd Row Seats (7-passenger) Dark Woodgrain Interior Trim Cargo privacy screen Satin chrome interior trim accents Express up/down windows (all) Driver Memory Settings 14- Way Power Driver Seat (w/ 4-Way Lumbar) Integrated 2nd Row Sunshades Keyless Entry (w/ Panic Feature) Leather Shift Down Automatic Temperature Control (dual- zone)

