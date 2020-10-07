Menu
2017 Kia Sorento

25 KM

Details Description Features

$25,444

+ tax & licensing
$25,444

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

2017 Kia Sorento

2017 Kia Sorento

EX+ V6 AWD! 7 Passenger!

2017 Kia Sorento

EX+ V6 AWD! 7 Passenger!

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

$25,444

+ taxes & licensing

25KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6026712
  • Stock #: F3MWMC
  • VIN: 5XYPHDA50HG308042

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Graphite
  • Interior Colour Interior
  • Stock # F3MWMC
  • Mileage 25 KM

Vehicle Description

Call Birchwood Kia West today to schedule your appointment!

No trade turned away!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Heated Steering Wheel
Overhead sunglass holder
Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Leather Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
SMART KEY
Cargo Net
Push Button Ignition
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
LED Cabin Lighting
Automatic de-fog system
3rd Row Climate Controls
Clean Air Electronic Air Filtration
3rd Row Seats (7-passenger)
Dark Woodgrain Interior Trim
Cargo privacy screen
Satin chrome interior trim accents
Express up/down windows (all)
Driver Memory Settings
14- Way Power Driver Seat (w/ 4-Way Lumbar)
Integrated 2nd Row Sunshades
Keyless Entry (w/ Panic Feature)
Leather Shift Down
Automatic Temperature Control (dual- zone)

