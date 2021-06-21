Menu
2017 Kia Sorento

58,081 KM

$26,145

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

Contact Seller
SX TURBO

2017 Kia Sorento

SX TURBO

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

58,081KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7453889
  • Stock #: F452DT
  • VIN: 5XYPKDA15HG208369

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sparkling Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # F452DT
  • Mileage 58,081 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents


2017 Kia Sorento SX 2.0L DOHC 6-Speed Automatic with Sportmatic AWD Sparkling Silver

10 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic Dual zone temperature control, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Memory seat, Navigation System, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/SiriusXM/Navigation, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt & Telescoping steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, Wheels: 19" Polished Alloy.
FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Rear Collision Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Panoramic Sunroof
rear window defogger
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
Heated rear seats
Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Driver
Leather Wrap Wheel
Rear View Camera
MEMORY MIRRORS
Power Lift Gates
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Mirrors-Memory
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seat-Power Driver
Seat-Power Passenger
Seats-Front Bucket
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Leather
Trunk-Release-Remote
Parking Aid Sensor
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Seat(s)-Heated Rear
Seat-Memory
Seat(s)-Cooled Front
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Gasoline Fuel System
Google Maps navigation (tethered)
Apple Maps navigation (tethered)
iPod and AUX input
high-output USB ports
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/SiriusXM/Navigation -inc: 8" integrated navigation system
Apple SIRI Eyes Free
Bluetooth wir

