70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
2017 Kia Sorento SX 2.0L DOHC 6-Speed Automatic with Sportmatic AWD Sparkling Silver
10 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic Dual zone temperature control, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Memory seat, Navigation System, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/SiriusXM/Navigation, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt & Telescoping steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, Wheels: 19" Polished Alloy.
