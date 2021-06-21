Menu
2017 Kia Sorento

78,138 KM

Details Description Features

$22,475

+ tax & licensing
$22,475

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

2017 Kia Sorento

2017 Kia Sorento

EX Turbo

2017 Kia Sorento

EX Turbo

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

$22,475

+ taxes & licensing

78,138KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7559677
  Stock #: F465EH
  VIN: 5XYPHDA12HG327785

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ebony Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # F465EH
  • Mileage 78,138 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada One Owner


2017 Kia Sorento EX 2.0L DOHC 6-Speed Automatic with Sportmatic AWD Ebony Black

AWD, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic Dual zone temperature control, Delay-off headlights, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Memory seat, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/SiriusXM Satellite Stereo, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt & Telescoping steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 18" Machine-Finish Alloy w/Black Spokes.
FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
woodgrain trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Windows-Power

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

