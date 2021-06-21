+ taxes & licensing
204-889-3700
70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-889-3700
+ taxes & licensing
CARFAX Canada One Owner
2017 Kia Sorento EX 2.0L DOHC 6-Speed Automatic with Sportmatic AWD Ebony Black
AWD, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic Dual zone temperature control, Delay-off headlights, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Memory seat, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/SiriusXM Satellite Stereo, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt & Telescoping steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 18" Machine-Finish Alloy w/Black Spokes.
FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.
This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;
DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6