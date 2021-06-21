2017 Kia Sorento

$22,475 + taxes & licensing 7 8 , 1 3 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7559677

7559677 Stock #: F465EH

F465EH VIN: 5XYPHDA12HG327785

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ebony Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # F465EH

Mileage 78,138 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Interior Cruise Control Engine Immobilizer Trim woodgrain trim Additional Features Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Seat-Rear Pass-Through Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control Air Conditioning-Front Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination Seats-Rear Bench Steering Wheel-Adjustable Windows-Power

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.