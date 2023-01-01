Menu
2017 Kia Sorento

86,395 KM

Details Description Features

$20,843

+ tax & licensing
$20,843

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
2017 Kia Sorento

2017 Kia Sorento

LX

2017 Kia Sorento

LX

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

Contact Seller

$20,843

+ taxes & licensing

86,395KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9447967
  • Stock #: F4PB9H
  • VIN: 5XYPG4A37HG269984

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sparkling Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 86,395 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival !!!
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

The destination for you and your family's automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!
Dealer permit #4423

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
110 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
71 L Fuel Tank
54-Amp/Hr 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
3.510 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.4L DOHC GDI I4
GVWR: 2,280 kgs (5,026 lbs)
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Sportmatic -inc: drive mode select (Normal/Eco)Sport)
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
SPLASH GUARDS
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Roof Rack Rails Only
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Wheels: 17" Alloy
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Tires: P235/65R17 Low Rolling Resistance
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Overhead sunglass holder
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Full Carpet Floor Covering
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 2-way driver lumbar support and driver seat height adjustment
Analog Appearance
MP3 Player
Integrated roof antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Streaming Audio
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Driver
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Mirror(s)-Heated
Seat Trim-Cloth
Clock and Steering Wheel Controls
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Curtain 1st
Height Adjusting Driver Seat
Keyless Entry (w/ Panic Feature)
2-way power lumbar support (driver)
Rear Climate Ventilation (2nd row)
Express Up/ Down Window (Driver)
Map And Vanity Mirror Lights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Call Dealer

204-633-XXXX

(click to show)

204-633-2420

