2017 Kia Sorento

Listing ID: 9447967

9447967 Stock #: F4PB9H

F4PB9H VIN: 5XYPG4A37HG269984

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Sparkling Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 86,395 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Front-wheel drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers 110 amp alternator Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 71 L Fuel Tank 54-Amp/Hr 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 3.510 Axle Ratio Engine: 2.4L DOHC GDI I4 GVWR: 2,280 kgs (5,026 lbs) Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Sportmatic -inc: drive mode select (Normal/Eco)Sport) Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers SPLASH GUARDS CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Black grille w/chrome surround Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Roof Rack Rails Only Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Wheels: 17" Alloy Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Tires: P235/65R17 Low Rolling Resistance Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer HEATED FRONT SEATS PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Manual air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Overhead sunglass holder Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest 2 Seatback Storage Pockets 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel Full Carpet Floor Covering 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Urethane Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 2-way driver lumbar support and driver seat height adjustment Analog Appearance Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Integrated roof antenna Radio w/Seek-Scan 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Streaming Audio Safety Rear Parking Sensors Rear child safety locks Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Seating Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Driver Additional Features ABS and Driveline Traction Control Mirror(s)-Heated Seat Trim-Cloth Clock and Steering Wheel Controls 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Curtain 1st Height Adjusting Driver Seat Keyless Entry (w/ Panic Feature) 2-way power lumbar support (driver) Rear Climate Ventilation (2nd row) Express Up/ Down Window (Driver) Map And Vanity Mirror Lights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.