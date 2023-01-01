2017 Kia Sorento

- Listing ID: 9447967
- Stock #: F4PB9H
- VIN: 5XYPG4A37HG269984
-
Exterior Colour
Sparkling Silver
-
Interior Colour
Black
-
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
-
Fuel Type
Gasoline
-
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
Automatic
-
Engine
4-cylinder
-
Mileage
86,395 KM
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
54-Amp/Hr 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: 2,280 kgs (5,026 lbs)
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Sportmatic -inc: drive mode select (Normal/Eco)Sport)
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black grille w/chrome surround
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Tires: P235/65R17 Low Rolling Resistance
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Illuminated locking glove box
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Full Carpet Floor Covering
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 2-way driver lumbar support and driver seat height adjustment
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Driver
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Clock and Steering Wheel Controls
Height Adjusting Driver Seat
Keyless Entry (w/ Panic Feature)
2-way power lumbar support (driver)
Rear Climate Ventilation (2nd row)
Express Up/ Down Window (Driver)
Map And Vanity Mirror Lights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.