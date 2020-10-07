Menu
2017 Kia Soul

60,888 KM

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

2017 Kia Soul

2017 Kia Soul

EX+ | Locally Owned & Serviced | Heated Seats | Rearview Camera |

2017 Kia Soul

EX+ | Locally Owned & Serviced | Heated Seats | Rearview Camera |

Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

Sale Price

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

60,888KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5837700
  • Stock #: F3MG7N
  • VIN: KNDJP3A56H7414964

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3MG7N
  • Mileage 60,888 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Kilometres, Bluetooth, And The Ideal Price Point. Do Not Miss This Car! Call, Click, Or Stop By Birchwood Kia On Regent Today!
Locally Owned & Serviced
Heated Steering Wheel
Rearview Camera
Bluetooth Connectivity
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Front Seats
Cruise Control
Available SiriusXM Radio
USB Ports
2 Set of Keys

All of our purchases comes with the following

Carfax report
Service records if available
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Call to arrange your appointment and have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model!

Only At Birchwood Kia on Regent: The Price You See Is The Price You Pay With No Hidden Fees Or Charges.
Sale price includes all current incentives; only GST and PST are extra.

Come see us at Birchwood KIA on Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!
Call us at 1-888-690-1256 or go to
BIRCHWOODKIAREGENT.CA
to browse our inventory!

Wed love to see ya at Birchwood KIA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Fog Lamps
Child safety rear door locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Floor mats
Daytime Running Lights
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Power Locks
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Back-Up Camera
Headlights-Automatic
Audio-Satellite Radio
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Wipers-Variable Speed Intermittent
Air Bag-Frontal-Driver
Air Bag-Frontal-Passenger
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Air Bag-Side Head-Front
Air Bag-Side Head-Rear
Air Conditioning-Front
Audio-AM/FM Stereo
Audio-Aux Input
Brakes-ABS
Brakes-Type-4 Wheel DISC
Fuel System-Gasoline
Mirror(s)-Heated
Mirror(s)-Power
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seats-Front Bucket
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Audio Controls
Steering Wheel-Leather
Steering-Power
Transmission-Auto
Windows-Power
Wipers-Intermittent
Air Bag-Side Body-Front
Audio-MP3 Player
Seat Trim-Cloth
Windows-Deep Tinted
Engine-4 Cyl
Wheels: 17" Alloy
Telephone-Bluetooth Connection
Transmission-Auto-6 Spd
Tire-Front-Performance
Tire-Rear-Performance

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

