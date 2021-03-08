Menu
2017 Kia Soul

78,775 KM

Details

$16,649

+ tax & licensing
$16,649

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

2017 Kia Soul

2017 Kia Soul

EX PREMIUM

2017 Kia Soul

EX PREMIUM

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

$16,649

+ taxes & licensing

78,775KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6686735
  • Stock #: F3VRBR
  • VIN: KNDJP3A56H7413409

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Stock # F3VRBR
  • Mileage 78,775 KM

Vehicle Description

DISCLAIMER

*Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied.
*Price does not include PST/GST.
*No down payment or trade-in is required.
*Additional fees may apply to select finance and lease options.
*Dealer Permit #4302

FIND MORE INFORMATION AND VIEW MORE OPTIONS

*Visit us! Birchwood Kia West in the Pointe West Autopark. Portage Ave & The Perimeter!
*Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca
*Contact our Sales Department at (204) 888-4542

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Power Steering
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
tinted windows
rear window defogger
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
6 spd automatic transmission
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

