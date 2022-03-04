$16,500+ tax & licensing
204-272-6161
2017 Kia Soul
LX
$16,500
+ taxes & licensing
160,309KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8503316
- Stock #: 22180
- VIN: KNDJN2A23H7415141
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray[Titanium]
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 160,309 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8