2017 Kia Soul

160,309 KM

Details

$16,500

+ tax & licensing
Ride Time

204-272-6161

LX

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

160,309KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8503316
  • Stock #: 22180
  • VIN: KNDJN2A23H7415141

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray[Titanium]
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 160,309 KM

