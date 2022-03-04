2017 Kia Soul

$16,500 + taxes & licensing 1 6 0 , 3 0 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8503316

8503316 Stock #: 22180

22180 VIN: KNDJN2A23H7415141

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray[Titanium]

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 160,309 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.