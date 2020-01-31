Menu
2017 Kia Sportage

AWD *HEATED SEATS - REAR CAMERA - CLEAN HISTORY*

West Coast Auto & RV

2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-831-5005

$20,980

+ taxes & licensing

  • 25,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4675062
  • Stock #: 111038
  • VIN: KNDPMCAC8H7111038
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

*NO HIDDEN FEES AT WEST COAST MOTORS - ONE OWNER LOCAL ALL-WHEEL DRIVE SUV WITH LOW KM`S - CLEAN HISTORY NO ACCIDENTS* Great looks and options that include heated seats, touchscreen display with rear-view camera, voice activated Bluetooth, steering wheel audio controls, satellite radio, power heated mirrors, remote keyless entry, USB ports, traction control, alloy wheels, fog lamps, all-wheel drive stability for our Manitoba winters, Kia`s outstanding 5 year/100,000km comprehensive warranty and more! Payments start as low as $70 a week* with $0 down. Call today for a fast and secure credit approval! We also offer straight forward pricing....No hidden fees, No deceiving finance credit, No trade required, No money down to get our advertised price....WHAT A RELIEF! Buy with confidence at West Coast Motors.....new Provincial Safety inspection, full Carfax history report and excellent warranty and finance options. Call us toll free for more information or to book your test drive today. *Payments based on 84 months at 5.99% APR (fixed) with total cost of borrowing of $4721.46 (oac) - payments are plus tax. See dealer for full details. DP#0038

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • tinted windows
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Privacy Glass
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Analog Gauges
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Audio Voice Control

