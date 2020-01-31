2017 Kia Sportage

*NO HIDDEN FEES AT WEST COAST MOTORS - ONE OWNER LOCAL ALL-WHEEL DRIVE SUV WITH LOW KM`S - CLEAN HISTORY NO ACCIDENTS* Great looks and options that include heated seats, touchscreen display with rear-view camera, voice activated Bluetooth, steering wheel audio controls, satellite radio, power heated mirrors, remote keyless entry, USB ports, traction control, alloy wheels, fog lamps, all-wheel drive stability for our Manitoba winters, Kia`s outstanding 5 year/100,000km comprehensive warranty and more! Payments start as low as $70 a week* with $0 down. Call today for a fast and secure credit approval! We also offer straight forward pricing....No hidden fees, No deceiving finance credit, No trade required, No money down to get our advertised price....WHAT A RELIEF! Buy with confidence at West Coast Motors.....new Provincial Safety inspection, full Carfax history report and excellent warranty and finance options. Call us toll free for more information or to book your test drive today. *Payments based on 84 months at 5.99% APR (fixed) with total cost of borrowing of $4721.46 (oac) - payments are plus tax. See dealer for full details. DP#0038