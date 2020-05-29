Menu
$17,998

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

2017 Kia Sportage

2017 Kia Sportage

LX AWD | Heated Seats | Bluetooth |

2017 Kia Sportage

LX AWD | Heated Seats | Bluetooth |

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

Sale Price

$17,998

+ taxes & licensing

  80,214KM
  Used
  Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5183663
  Stock #: F37AEE
  VIN: KNDPMCAC9H7181938
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic

All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
USB Charging Ports

All of our purchases comes with the following

Carfax report
Service records if available
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Call Birchwood Kia West today to schedule your appointment!

No trade turned away!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

