2017 Kia Sportage

18,540 KM

Details

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

2017 Kia Sportage

2017 Kia Sportage

LX | Locally Owned | AWD | Bluetooth | Rearview Camera | Heated Seats |

2017 Kia Sportage

LX | Locally Owned | AWD | Bluetooth | Rearview Camera | Heated Seats |

Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

Sale Price

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

18,540KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5588565
  Stock #: F3B38U
  VIN: KNDPMCAC3H7250381

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polar White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 18,540 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Kilometes, Bluetooth, And Locally Owned & Serviced. Do Not Miss This Car! Call, Click, Or Stop By Birchwood Kia On Regent Today!
Heated Steering Wheel
All Wheel Drive
All Wheel Drive Lock
Rearview Camera
Bluetooth Connectivity
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Cruise Control
Available SiriusXM Radio
USB Ports
2 Set of Keys

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Overhead sunglass holder
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
60/40 folding rear seats
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
6 spd automatic transmission
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Wheels: 17" Alloy
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Express Up/Down Driver Window
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
4 Cyl Engine
Gasoline Fuel System
Power door locks and windows
Rear Armrest w/ Cupholders
Tilt/ Telescopic Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry w/ Panic Button
Dual Level Cargo Floor

