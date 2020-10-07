Menu
2017 Kia Sportage

56,500 KM

Details Description Features

$18,498

+ tax & licensing
204-888-4542

LX AWD*Local Trade/Heated Seats/Bluetooth*

LX AWD*Local Trade/Heated Seats/Bluetooth*

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

56,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5928342
  • Stock #: F3MTT7
  • VIN: KNDPMCAC8H7092197

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 56,500 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD, Bluetooth, And Heated Seat's. Low Payment's Combined With Features Make This Sportage A Easy Choice ! Call, Click, Or Stop By Birchwood Kia West In Point West Auto Park Today!
Heated Seats
Voice Activated Bluetooth System
Rear Back Up Camera
Cruise Control
Power Equipment Group
Local Trade
Call Birchwood Kia West today to schedule your appointment!

No trade turned away!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seats-Front Bucket
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable

