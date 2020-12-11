Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Kia Sportage

29,347 KM

Details Description Features

$24,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

Contact Seller
2017 Kia Sportage

2017 Kia Sportage

EX Tech | Accident Free | Navigation | Ventilated Seats | Sunroof | Leather |

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Kia Sportage

EX Tech | Accident Free | Navigation | Ventilated Seats | Sunroof | Leather |

Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

Contact Seller
Sale

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

29,347KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6349805
  • Stock #: F3RNKE
  • VIN: KNDPNCAC9H7260930

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sparkling Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 29,347 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident Free, Low Kilometres; Locally Owned and Serviced! Fully Equipped with everything you need and more!
Navigation System
Harman/Kardon Premium Sound System
Smart Power Liftgate
Panoramic Sunroof
Blind Spot Detection
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Rear Parking Sensors
Xenon & Adaptive Headlights
Electronic Parking Brake
Wireless Phone Charger
Heated Steering Wheel
Android Auto
Apple Carplay
All Wheel Drive
Rearview Camera
Power Adjustable Driver Seat
Power Adjustable Passenger Seat
Bluetooth Connectivity
Push Button Start
Remote Keyless Entry
Leather Interior
Heated Front Seats
Heated Rear Seats
Dual Climate Control
Cruise Control
Available SiriusXM Radio
USB Ports
2 Set of Keys

All of our purchases comes with the following

Carfax report
Service records if available
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Call to arrange your appointment and have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model!

Only At Birchwood Kia on Regent: The Price You See Is The Price You Pay With No Hidden Fees Or Charges.
Sale price includes all current incentives; only GST and PST are extra.

Come see us at Birchwood KIA on Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!
Call us at 1-888-690-1256 or go to
BIRCHWOODKIAREGENT.CA
to browse our inventory!

Wed love to see ya at Birchwood KIA!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
Engine Immobilizer
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
rear window defogger
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Leather Interior
COOLED FRONT SEATS
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
6 spd automatic transmission
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Leather
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Wheels: 18" Machined-Finish Alloy
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Blind Spot Sensor
and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
4 Cyl Engine
Gasoline Fuel System
HARMAN/KARDON PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 w/Navigation -inc: 8" integrated navigation system
Android Auto smart phone integration
Google Maps navigation (tethered)
SiriusXM Satellite radio w/3-month subscription
Bluetooth hands-free connect

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Kia on Regent

2019 Kia Sedona LX+ ...
 14,666 KM
$25,489 + tax & lic
2016 Kia Soul EX | L...
 150,340 KM
$10,999 + tax & lic
2020 Kia Sorento LX+...
 39,412 KM
$26,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Call Dealer

204-667-XXXX

(click to show)

204-667-9993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory