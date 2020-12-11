2017 Kia Sportage

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Front air conditioning Cargo shade Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Xenon Headlights tinted windows Powertrain All Wheel Drive Automatic Transmission Engine Immobilizer Windows Sunroof Panoramic Sunroof rear window defogger Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Seating Leather Interior COOLED FRONT SEATS Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features Premium Audio Anti-Starter Navigation System Rear View Camera Power Lift Gates Power Folding Mirrors Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals 6 spd automatic transmission Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control Air Conditioning-Front Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination Steering Wheel-Adjustable Steering Wheel-Leather Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access Wheels: 18" Machined-Finish Alloy Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Blind Spot Sensor and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Audio Aux Input Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat 4 Cyl Engine Gasoline Fuel System HARMAN/KARDON PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM Radio: AM/FM/MP3 w/Navigation -inc: 8" integrated navigation system Android Auto smart phone integration Google Maps navigation (tethered) SiriusXM Satellite radio w/3-month subscription Bluetooth hands-free connect

