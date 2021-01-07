2017 Kia Sportage

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Passenger Seat Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Heated Steering Wheel Front air conditioning Overhead sunglass holder Cargo shade Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Map Lights Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Seating Leather Seats Leather Interior COOLED FRONT SEATS Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Pass-Through Rear Seat Height Adjustable Driver Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats 60/40 folding rear seats Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Xenon Headlights tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain All Wheel Drive Automatic Transmission Windows Sunroof Panoramic Sunroof rear window defogger Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features Premium Audio Anti-Starter Navigation System SMART KEY Rear View Camera Power Lift Gates Power Folding Mirrors Lane Departure Warning Keyless Start Illuminated Vanity Mirror Alloy sport pedals Driver Side Airbag Push-Button Start Piano Black Interior Trim Chrome interior door handles Mirror integrated turn signals 6 spd automatic transmission Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Premium cloth seats Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Leather Gear Shift Knob auto defog system Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission 10-Way Power Driver Seat Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access Turbocharged Engine Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Wheels: 19" Machined Finish Alloy Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Blind Spot Sensor Steering Wheel Paddle Shifters Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Express Up/Down Driver Window LED Cabin Lighting Auto Temperature Control (Dual-Zone) Air-Cooled Front Seats D-Cut Sport Steering Wheel Audio Aux Input Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat Autodimming rearview mirror 4 Cyl Engine Gasoline Fuel System Power door locks and windows Rear Armrest w/ Cupholders Tilt/ Telescopic Steering Wheel Keyless Entry w/ Panic Button Dual Level Cargo Floor 2-Way Driver Seat Power Lumbar HARMAN/KARDON PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM Radio: AM/FM/MP3 w/Navigation -inc: 8" integrated navigation system Android Auto smart phone integration Google Maps navigation (tethered) SiriusXM Satellite radio w/3-month subscription Bluetooth hands-free connect Cargo Cover and Net Stainless Steel Door Scuff Plates

