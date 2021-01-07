Menu
2017 Kia Sportage

52,288 KM

Details Description Features

$24,476

+ tax & licensing
$24,476

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

Contact Seller
2017 Kia Sportage

2017 Kia Sportage

SX Turbo | Accident Free | Navigation | Sunroof | Power Liftgate | Leather |

2017 Kia Sportage

SX Turbo | Accident Free | Navigation | Sunroof | Power Liftgate | Leather |

Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

Sale

$24,476

+ taxes & licensing

52,288KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6450627
  • Stock #: F3PMC3
  • VIN: KNDPRCA60H7141257

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SCARLET RED
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 52,288 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident Free, Locally Owned & Serviced. Come See What All The Hype Is About at Birchwood Kia- 1364 Regent Avenue!
8 Integrated Navigation System
Panoramic Sunroof
Autonomous Emergency Braking System
Lane Departure Warning System
Blind Spot Detection System
Front & Rear Parking Sensors
Tire Pressure Monitoring System
Harman/Kardon Premium Sound System
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Smart Power Liftgate
Electronic Parking Brake
Inductive Wireless Phone Charger
Heated Steering Wheel
Android Auto
Apple Carplay
All Wheel Drive
Rearview Camera
Bluetooth Connectivity
Push Button Start
Remote Keyless Entry
Ventilated Front Seats
Heated Front Seats
Heated Rear Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Available SiriusXM Radio
USB Ports
2 Set of Keys

All of our purchases comes with the following

Carfax report
Service records if available
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Call to arrange your appointment and have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model!

Only At Birchwood Kia on Regent: The Price You See Is The Price You Pay With No Hidden Fees Or Charges.
Sale price includes all current incentives; only GST and PST are extra.

Come see us at Birchwood KIA on Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!
Call us at 1-888-690-1256 or go to
BIRCHWOODKIAREGENT.CA
to browse our inventory!

Wed love to see ya at Birchwood KIA!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Heated Steering Wheel
Front air conditioning
Overhead sunglass holder
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Leather Seats
Leather Interior
COOLED FRONT SEATS
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
60/40 folding rear seats
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
rear window defogger
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
SMART KEY
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Power Folding Mirrors
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Alloy sport pedals
Driver Side Airbag
Push-Button Start
Piano Black Interior Trim
Chrome interior door handles
Mirror integrated turn signals
6 spd automatic transmission
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Premium cloth seats
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Leather Gear Shift Knob
auto defog system
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
10-Way Power Driver Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Turbocharged Engine
Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Wheels: 19" Machined Finish Alloy
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Blind Spot Sensor
Steering Wheel Paddle Shifters
Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Express Up/Down Driver Window
LED Cabin Lighting
Auto Temperature Control (Dual-Zone)
Air-Cooled Front Seats
D-Cut Sport Steering Wheel
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Autodimming rearview mirror
4 Cyl Engine
Gasoline Fuel System
Power door locks and windows
Rear Armrest w/ Cupholders
Tilt/ Telescopic Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry w/ Panic Button
Dual Level Cargo Floor
2-Way Driver Seat Power Lumbar
HARMAN/KARDON PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 w/Navigation -inc: 8" integrated navigation system
Android Auto smart phone integration
Google Maps navigation (tethered)
SiriusXM Satellite radio w/3-month subscription
Bluetooth hands-free connect
Cargo Cover and Net
Stainless Steel Door Scuff Plates

