2017 Kia Sportage

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Convenience Cruise Control Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Powertrain All Wheel Drive Automatic Transmission Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Driver Side Airbag Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Seat-Rear Pass-Through Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Air Conditioning-Front Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination Seat(s)-Heated Front Seats-Front Bucket Seats-Rear Bench Steering Wheel-Adjustable Bluetooth hands-free connectivity Wheels: 17" Alloy Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input 4 Cyl Engine Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 -inc: 5" LCD display SiriusXM Satellite radio w/3-month subscription voice activation and iPod/USB auxiliary input jacks

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.