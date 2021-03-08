Menu
2017 Kia Sportage

83,135 KM

Details Description Features

$17,490

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
LX AWD | Heated Seats | Rear Camera |

LX AWD | Heated Seats | Rear Camera |

Location

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

83,135KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6683990
  • Stock #: F3VCU5
  • VIN: KNDPMCAC1H7197051

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mineral Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 83,135 KM

Vehicle Description

Fresh Arrival !!!
Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Air Conditioning-Front
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seats-Front Bucket
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Bluetooth hands-free connectivity
Wheels: 17" Alloy
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
4 Cyl Engine
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 -inc: 5" LCD display
SiriusXM Satellite radio w/3-month subscription
voice activation and iPod/USB auxiliary input jacks

