$25,985+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-667-9993
2017 Kia Sportage
LX | Locally Owned & Serviced | AWD | Bluetooth | Heated Seats | Rearview Camera |
Location
Birchwood Kia on Regent
1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-667-9993
$25,985
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8491856
- Stock #: F4H9DN
- VIN: KNDPMCACXH7253391
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mineral Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # F4H9DN
- Mileage 22,565 KM
Vehicle Description
Come See What All The Hype Is About at Birchwood Kia- 1364 Regent Avenue!
All Wheel Drive
Touchscreen Display
Rearview Camera
Bluetooth Connectivity
Remote Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning
Heated Front Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Available SiriusXM Radio App
USB Ports
2 Set of Keys
Block Heater Capable
All of our purchases comes with the following
Carfax report
Service records if available\
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Call to arrange your appointment and have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!
Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model!
Only At Birchwood Kia on Regent: The Price You See Is The Price You Pay With No Hidden Fees Or Charges.
Sale price includes all current incentives; only GST and PST are extra.
Come see us at Birchwood KIA on Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!
NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!
Call us at 1-888-690-1256 or go to
BIRCHWOODKIAREGENT.CA
to browse our inventory!
Wed love to see ya at Birchwood KIA!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Kia on Regent
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.