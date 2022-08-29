Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Kia Sportage

150,490 KM

Details Description Features

$21,497

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,497

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

Contact Seller
2017 Kia Sportage

2017 Kia Sportage

LX AWD | Heated Seats | Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Kia Sportage

LX AWD | Heated Seats | Bluetooth

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

  1. 9153727
  2. 9153727
  3. 9153727
Contact Seller

$21,497

+ taxes & licensing

150,490KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9153727
  • Stock #: F4T38R
  • VIN: KNDPMCAC8H7276426

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Storm Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4T38R
  • Mileage 150,490 KM

Vehicle Description

Locally Owned!
Good Condition!

Previously owned by one of our service advisors & maintained regularly by Birchwood Kia West.

Visit us online or in-person to schedule your test drive!
Key Features

- Heated Front Seats
- Dual Zone Climate Control
- Power & Heated Mirrors
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Keyless Entry
- Bluetooth System
- Back Up Camera
- Alloy Wheels

and more!


Experience is Everything at Birchwood KIA West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba KIA Dealer! We strive to provide our customers the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program!

Buying a car should be fun! Come have fun with us!

Open 24 hours a day at birchwoodkiawest.ca
DISCLAIMER

*Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied.
*Price does not include PST/GST.
*No down payment or trade-in is required.
*Additional fees may apply to select finance and lease options.
*Dealer Permit #4302

FIND MORE INFORMATION AND VIEW MORE OPTIONS

*Visit us! Birchwood Kia West in the Pointe West Autopark. Portage Ave & The Perimeter!
*Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca
*Contact our Sales Department at (204) 888-4542
Dealer permit #4302

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Sportmatic
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
3.195 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.4L GDI I4 DOHC
Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: TBD
62 L Fuel Tank
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Tires: P225/60R17
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
Tire mobility kit
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Roof Rack Rails Only
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Wheels: 17" Alloy
Black Wheel Well Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Security System
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: height adjustable driver seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Steering Wheel Controls
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 -inc: 5" LCD display, SiriusXM Satellite radio w/3-month subscription, Bluetooth hands-free connectivity, voice activation and iPod/USB auxiliary input jacks
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Conditioning-Front
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seats-Front Bucket
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Kia West

2019 Chevrolet Malib...
 42,611 KM
$27,429 + tax & lic
2022 Kia Sportage EX...
 5,566 KM
$41,438 + tax & lic
2021 Kia Telluride N...
 66,934 KM
$58,984 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

Call Dealer

204-888-XXXX

(click to show)

204-888-4542

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory