2017 Kia Sportage

Listing ID: 9153727

Stock #: F4T38R

VIN: KNDPMCAC8H7276426

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Storm Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4T38R

Mileage 150,490 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Sportmatic Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 3.195 Axle Ratio Engine: 2.4L GDI I4 DOHC Battery w/Run Down Protection GVWR: TBD 62 L Fuel Tank Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Tires: P225/60R17 Lip Spoiler Black grille w/chrome surround Tire mobility kit Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Roof Rack Rails Only Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Wheels: 17" Alloy Black Wheel Well Trim Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Security System Cruise Control Immobilizer Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Manual air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Driver And Passenger Door Bins Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Vinyl Door Trim Insert 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: height adjustable driver seat Urethane Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Analog Appearance Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit Safety Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Media / Nav / Comm 6 Speakers Integrated roof antenna Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Steering Wheel Controls Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 -inc: 5" LCD display, SiriusXM Satellite radio w/3-month subscription, Bluetooth hands-free connectivity, voice activation and iPod/USB auxiliary input jacks Additional Features Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Seat-Rear Pass-Through Air Conditioning-Front Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination Seat(s)-Heated Front Seats-Front Bucket Seats-Rear Bench Steering Wheel-Adjustable

