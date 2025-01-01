Menu
Super rare color, British Racing Green! Low km, bonus with DEFA installation! Loaded with great features including Smart Device Remote Start! Discover the perfect blend of luxury and capability with this 2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE. This low-mileage gem is ready for your next adventure, combining rugged performance with refined comfort. Key Features: - All-Wheel Drive for superior traction in any condition - Panoramic roof for an enhanced driving experience - Navigation system to guide you on your journeys - Heated leather steering wheel for ultimate comfort - Smart device remote engine start for convenience - Front and rear parking sensors for easy maneuvering - Dual-zone automatic air conditioning - Local vehicle with known history Experience the Land Rover difference today. Reserve your test drive online or contact Jaguar Winnipeg to explore this exceptional Discovery Sport. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you start your luxury SUV journey. Dont miss this opportunity to own a piece of British engineering excellence. Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. Please call for a walk around video! Explore luxury at an affordable price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Land Rover Winnipeg. Each vehicle is carefully inspected by our expert technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase. No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? Well offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model. *Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models. Visit us today or call for a personalized experience: Phone: 204-452-8030 Website: winnipeglandrover.com Dealer Permit #0112

2017 Land Rover Discovery

50,360 KM

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

Used
50,360KM
VIN SALCR2BG6HH652121

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F646AV
  • Mileage 50,360 KM

Super rare color, British Racing Green! Low km, bonus with DEFA installation! Loaded with great features including Smart Device Remote Start!
Discover the perfect blend of luxury and capability with this 2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE. This low-mileage gem is ready for your next adventure, combining rugged performance with refined comfort.

Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive for superior traction in any condition
- Panoramic roof for an enhanced driving experience
- Navigation system to guide you on your journeys
- Heated leather steering wheel for ultimate comfort
- Smart device remote engine start for convenience
- Front and rear parking sensors for easy maneuvering
- Dual-zone automatic air conditioning
- Local vehicle with known history

Experience the Land Rover difference today. Reserve your test drive online or contact Jaguar Winnipeg to explore this exceptional Discovery Sport. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you start your luxury SUV journey. Don't miss this opportunity to own a piece of British engineering excellence.
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. Please call for a walk around video!

Explore luxury at an affordable price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Land Rover Winnipeg.

Each vehicle is carefully inspected by our expert technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase.

No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? We'll offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model.

*Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models.

Visit us today or call for a personalized experience:

Phone: 204-452-8030
Website: winnipeglandrover.com

Dealer permit #0112

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks

Back-Up Camera
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Smart Device Remote Engine Start

