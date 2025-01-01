$22,998+ tax & licensing
2017 Land Rover Discovery
Sport HSE | Pano | Local
2017 Land Rover Discovery
Sport HSE | Pano | Local
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
$22,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # F646AV
- Mileage 50,360 KM
Vehicle Description
Super rare color, British Racing Green! Low km, bonus with DEFA installation! Loaded with great features including Smart Device Remote Start!
Discover the perfect blend of luxury and capability with this 2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE. This low-mileage gem is ready for your next adventure, combining rugged performance with refined comfort.
Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive for superior traction in any condition
- Panoramic roof for an enhanced driving experience
- Navigation system to guide you on your journeys
- Heated leather steering wheel for ultimate comfort
- Smart device remote engine start for convenience
- Front and rear parking sensors for easy maneuvering
- Dual-zone automatic air conditioning
- Local vehicle with known history
Experience the Land Rover difference today. Reserve your test drive online or contact Jaguar Winnipeg to explore this exceptional Discovery Sport. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you start your luxury SUV journey. Don't miss this opportunity to own a piece of British engineering excellence.
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. Please call for a walk around video!
Explore luxury at an affordable price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Land Rover Winnipeg.
Each vehicle is carefully inspected by our expert technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase.
No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? We'll offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model.
*Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models.
Visit us today or call for a personalized experience:
Phone: 204-452-8030
Website: winnipeglandrover.com
Dealer Permit #0112
Dealer permit #0112
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Interior
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Winnipeg Jaguar
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Winnipeg Jaguar
Winnipeg Jaguar
Call Dealer
204-452-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-452-8030