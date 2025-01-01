$23,956+ tax & licensing
2017 Land Rover Discovery
Sport HSE LUX | Pano |Local One Owner
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Fuji White
- Interior Colour Tan/Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # F65754
- Mileage 99,198 KM
Vehicle Description
COMIMG SOON! AND, there is an additional Pirelli Winter Tire Package! We put that in storage and hopefully for many months to come. Original Owner Trade.
Experience luxury and versatility with this 2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE LUX. This well-maintained SUV offers a perfect blend of performance and comfort, ideal for both city driving and off-road adventures.
Key Features:
- Powerful 2.0 Litre engine with Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
- Panoramic Roof for an enhanced driving experience
- Heated Front Seats and Heated Leather Steering Wheel for ultimate comfort
- Advanced Navigation system for seamless journeys
- Smart Device Remote Engine Start for convenience
- Front and Rear Parking Sensors with Back-Up Camera for easy maneuvering
- Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access for effortless loading
Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a premium SUV. Visit Land Rover Winnipeg today to experience the Discovery Sport firsthand. Schedule a test drive, explore financing options, or contact our knowledgeable staff for any questions. Your next adventure awaits with this exceptional Land Rover Discovery Sport.
Shown with stock photos while we complete intake, may not represent the actual vehicle. Call for a walk around video!
Explore luxury at an affordable price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Land Rover Winnipeg.
Each vehicle is carefully inspected by our expert technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase.
No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? We'll offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model.
*Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models.
Visit us today or call for a personalized experience:
Phone: 204-452-8030
Website: winnipeglandrover.com
Dealer Permit #0112
