Menu
Account
Sign In
COMIMG SOON! AND, there is an additional Pirelli Winter Tire Package! We put that in storage and hopefully for many months to come. Original Owner Trade. Experience luxury and versatility with this 2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE LUX. This well-maintained SUV offers a perfect blend of performance and comfort, ideal for both city driving and off-road adventures. Key Features: - Powerful 2.0 Litre engine with Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive - Panoramic Roof for an enhanced driving experience - Heated Front Seats and Heated Leather Steering Wheel for ultimate comfort - Advanced Navigation system for seamless journeys - Smart Device Remote Engine Start for convenience - Front and Rear Parking Sensors with Back-Up Camera for easy maneuvering - Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access for effortless loading Dont miss out on this opportunity to own a premium SUV. Visit Land Rover Winnipeg today to experience the Discovery Sport firsthand. Schedule a test drive, explore financing options, or contact our knowledgeable staff for any questions. Your next adventure awaits with this exceptional Land Rover Discovery Sport. Shown with stock photos while we complete intake, may not represent the actual vehicle. Call for a walk around video! Explore luxury at an affordable price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Land Rover Winnipeg. Each vehicle is carefully inspected by our expert technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase. No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? Well offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model. *Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models. Visit us today or call for a personalized experience: Phone: 204-452-8030 Website: winnipeglandrover.com Dealer Permit #0112 Dealer permit #0112

2017 Land Rover Discovery

99,198 KM

Details Description Features

$23,956

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Land Rover Discovery

Sport HSE LUX | Pano |Local One Owner

Watch This Vehicle
12516373

2017 Land Rover Discovery

Sport HSE LUX | Pano |Local One Owner

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

Contact Seller

$23,956

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
99,198KM
VIN SALCT2BGXHH638532

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Fuji White
  • Interior Colour Tan/Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F65754
  • Mileage 99,198 KM

Vehicle Description

COMIMG SOON! AND, there is an additional Pirelli Winter Tire Package! We put that in storage and hopefully for many months to come. Original Owner Trade.
Experience luxury and versatility with this 2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE LUX. This well-maintained SUV offers a perfect blend of performance and comfort, ideal for both city driving and off-road adventures.

Key Features:
- Powerful 2.0 Litre engine with Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
- Panoramic Roof for an enhanced driving experience
- Heated Front Seats and Heated Leather Steering Wheel for ultimate comfort
- Advanced Navigation system for seamless journeys
- Smart Device Remote Engine Start for convenience
- Front and Rear Parking Sensors with Back-Up Camera for easy maneuvering
- Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access for effortless loading

Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a premium SUV. Visit Land Rover Winnipeg today to experience the Discovery Sport firsthand. Schedule a test drive, explore financing options, or contact our knowledgeable staff for any questions. Your next adventure awaits with this exceptional Land Rover Discovery Sport.
Shown with stock photos while we complete intake, may not represent the actual vehicle. Call for a walk around video!

Explore luxury at an affordable price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Land Rover Winnipeg.

Each vehicle is carefully inspected by our expert technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase.

No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? We'll offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model.

*Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models.

Visit us today or call for a personalized experience:

Phone: 204-452-8030
Website: winnipeglandrover.com

Dealer Permit #0112
Dealer permit #0112

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

Safety

Back-Up Camera
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS

Interior

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Smart Device Remote Engine Start

Mechanical

Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Winnipeg Jaguar

Used 2021 Jaguar F-PACE P340 S | Pano | No Accidents for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Jaguar F-PACE P340 S | Pano | No Accidents 56,430 KM $46,991 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE | Pano | Local for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE | Pano | Local 50,360 KM $22,998 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport R Dynamic SE | No Accidents | Local Trade for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport R Dynamic SE | No Accidents | Local Trade 65,724 KM $32,899 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Winnipeg Jaguar

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-8030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,956

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

2017 Land Rover Discovery