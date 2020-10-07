Menu
2017 Land Rover Discovery

65,290 KM

Details Description Features

$34,991

+ tax & licensing
Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

Contact Seller
Sport HSE LUXURY LOCAL LEASE RETURN

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-8030

65,290KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5837694
  Stock #: F3K91D
  VIN: SALCT2BG0HH654898

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Waitomo Grey Premium Metallic
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3K91D
  • Mileage 65,290 KM

Vehicle Description

This local lease return arrived! Safety is complete! We added new tires. We added new front brakes pads and rotors. We added new rear brake pads and rotors. Awesome buy!
AND only a real Land Rover dealer can offer the Certified Pre Owned Program with unreal low finance rates and extended warranty. So many of our pre owned customers choose this option when purchasing.
Now let us talk about features: Touch Pro Pack-19 Inch Wheels-Front and Rear Heated Seats-Heated Windscreen-Vision Assist Package-Lane Keeping Assist and so much more to talk about!

Every vehicle we sell also comes with:

3 Years- Roadside Assistance!
3 Years- Tire Road Hazard Warranty!
3 Years- Rim Hazard Warranty!
3 Years- FREE Annual Tire Rotations!
5 Years- Theft Protection with $5,000 Guarantee!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!

Vehicle Features

Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Leather
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

