2017 Land Rover Discovery

+ taxes & licensing
204-452-8030
3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
204-452-8030
+ taxes & licensing
This local lease return arrived! Safety is complete! We added new tires. We added new front brakes pads and rotors. We added new rear brake pads and rotors. Awesome buy!
AND only a real Land Rover dealer can offer the Certified Pre Owned Program with unreal low finance rates and extended warranty. So many of our pre owned customers choose this option when purchasing.
Now let us talk about features: Touch Pro Pack-19 Inch Wheels-Front and Rear Heated Seats-Heated Windscreen-Vision Assist Package-Lane Keeping Assist and so much more to talk about!
Every vehicle we sell also comes with:
3 Years- Roadside Assistance!
3 Years- Tire Road Hazard Warranty!
3 Years- Rim Hazard Warranty!
3 Years- FREE Annual Tire Rotations!
5 Years- Theft Protection with $5,000 Guarantee!
NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8