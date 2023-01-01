$34,991+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-452-8030
2017 Land Rover Evoque
HSE Dynamic Certified!
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
$34,991
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10431402
- Stock #: F58WN4
- VIN: SALVD2BG5HH209384
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carpathian Grey Premium Metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony/Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 79,912 KM
Vehicle Description
As in the balance of the Land Rover Certified Warranty! That is a very nice bonus! HSE Dynamic looks super sharp in Carpathian!
Well, this is certainly an amazing opportunity for someone!
Why buy from a Land Rover dealer?
Regardless of new or pre-owned, your purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finances rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.
And only a Land Rover dealer can assist with the In Control, a non-dealer cannot assist with this.
Features. so many but here are the highlights:
* Heated and Cooled Power Front Seats
* In Control Apps
* Panoramic Roof with Power Blind
* Blind Spot Assist/Lane Keep Assist
* Heated Steering Wheel
* Meridian Surround Sound System
* Heated Windscreen/Power Washer Jets
and so much more!
Dealer Permit #0112
Dealer permit #0112
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Exterior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Winnipeg Jaguar
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.