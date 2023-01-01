2017 Land Rover Evoque

$34,991 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 9 , 9 1 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 10431402

10431402 Stock #: F58WN4

F58WN4 VIN: SALVD2BG5HH209384

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Carpathian Grey Premium Metallic

Interior Colour Ebony/Tan

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 79,912 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Immobilizer Driver Information Centre PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Rigid cargo cover Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Heated Leather Steering Wheel Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Power Fuel Flap Locking Type 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Leather Door Trim Insert 8-Way Driver Seat 8-Way Passenger Seat Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors Full Floor Console W/Covered Storage And 3 12V DC Power Outlets HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access InControl PROTECT Tracker System 10.2" High Resolution Touchscreen InControl Touch Pro Navigation System (HDD) InControl WIFI Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Leather/Aluminum Console Insert, Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents and Leather Upholstered Dashboard Aluminum Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Safety Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS Body-coloured door handles Black grille Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel LED brakelights Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Black Side Windows Trim Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Fixed Rear Window w/Variable Intermittent Wiper and Defroster Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Tires: P245/45R20 Metal-Look Bodyside Insert, Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Mechanical Permanent locking hubs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher 70 L Fuel Tank Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension Strut Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs 3.75 Axle Ratio 80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery Engine: 2.0L Si4 Turbocharged Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic -inc: drive select w/paddle shift and sport mode Magnetic Fluid-Filled Shock Absorbers GVWR: 2,350 kgs (5,180 lbs) Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control 500.0 Kgs Maximum Payload Media / Nav / Comm Automatic Equalizer Concealed Diversity Antenna

