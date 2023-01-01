Menu
2017 Land Rover Evoque

79,912 KM

$34,991

+ tax & licensing
Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

HSE Dynamic Certified!

Location

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

79,912KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10431402
  • Stock #: F58WN4
  • VIN: SALVD2BG5HH209384

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carpathian Grey Premium Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony/Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 79,912 KM

Vehicle Description

As in the balance of the Land Rover Certified Warranty! That is a very nice bonus! HSE Dynamic looks super sharp in Carpathian!
Well, this is certainly an amazing opportunity for someone!

Why buy from a Land Rover dealer?
Regardless of new or pre-owned, your purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finances rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.

And only a Land Rover dealer can assist with the In Control, a non-dealer cannot assist with this.

Features. so many but here are the highlights:

* Heated and Cooled Power Front Seats
* In Control Apps
* Panoramic Roof with Power Blind
* Blind Spot Assist/Lane Keep Assist
* Heated Steering Wheel
* Meridian Surround Sound System
* Heated Windscreen/Power Washer Jets
and so much more!
Dealer Permit #0112
Dealer permit #0112

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather Door Trim Insert
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Full Floor Console W/Covered Storage And 3 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
InControl PROTECT Tracker System
10.2" High Resolution Touchscreen
InControl Touch Pro Navigation System (HDD)
InControl WIFI Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Leather/Aluminum Console Insert, Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents and Leather Upholstered Dashboard
Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance

Safety

Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Fixed Rear Window w/Variable Intermittent Wiper and Defroster
Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Tires: P245/45R20
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert, Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Mechanical

Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
70 L Fuel Tank
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension
Strut Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
3.75 Axle Ratio
80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
Engine: 2.0L Si4 Turbocharged
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic -inc: drive select w/paddle shift and sport mode
Magnetic Fluid-Filled Shock Absorbers
GVWR: 2,350 kgs (5,180 lbs)
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
500.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Media / Nav / Comm

Automatic Equalizer
Concealed Diversity Antenna

Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

