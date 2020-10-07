Menu
2017 Land Rover Evoque

25,493 KM

Details Description Features

$36,991

+ tax & licensing
$36,991

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

2017 Land Rover Evoque

2017 Land Rover Evoque

SE Local Lease Low Km

2017 Land Rover Evoque

SE Local Lease Low Km

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-8030

Sale Price

$36,991

+ taxes & licensing

25,493KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5863893
  Stock #: F3BT76
  VIN: SALVP2BG5HH173168

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Farallon Black Premium Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3BT76
  • Mileage 25,493 KM

Vehicle Description

With a clean Car Fax. With new front and rear brakes. Balance of factory warranty. Unreal low km.
Panoramic Roof, Navigation, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Alloy Wheels, In Control Apps, Meridian Sound System, and so much more! Please call about the only one we have
Every vehicle we sell also comes with:

3 Years- Roadside Assistance!
3 Years- Tire Road Hazard Warranty!
3 Years- Rim Hazard Warranty!
3 Years- FREE Annual Tire Rotations!
5 Years- Theft Protection with $5,000 Guarantee!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!

Vehicle Features

Cargo shade
Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Driver
Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Passenger
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seat-Power Passenger
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Leather
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire

