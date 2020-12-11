2017 Land Rover Evoque

Menu
66,542 KM

$44,991

Winnipeg Jaguar

HSE Dynamic Almost Here Off Lease

Winnipeg Jaguar

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

66,542KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6319002
  Stock #: F3PX4B
  VIN: SALVD2BG4HH210526

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Firenze Red Metallic
  Interior Colour Ebony/Pimento
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # F3PX4B
  Mileage 66,542 KM

Vehicle Description

And there are two sets of tires. Winter tires are on and the new all season tires are in storage. Awesome looking SUV and the color combo of the Red with black trims and wheels awesome!
Only a Land Rover dealer can offer the Certified Pre Owned Program and with low finance rates up to 72 months and warranty of 6 years and 160,000 km from original in service date no wonder so many customers take it.


Regardless of new or pre-owned, your Jaguar/Land Rover/Volvo purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.

Features seem endless but the highlights include the panoramic roof, the heated steering wheel, 20 inch wheels, the Black Pack, meridian surround system, heads up display, luxury seating package, adaptive cruise control, and so much more!

Every vehicle we sell also comes with:

3 Years- Roadside Assistance!
3 Years- Tire Road Hazard Warranty!
3 Years- Rim Hazard Warranty!
3 Years- FREE Annual Tire Rotations!
5 Years- Theft Protection with $5,000 Guarantee!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!

Vehicle Features

Universal Garage Door Opener
Cargo shade
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Mirrors-Memory
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seats-Rear Bench
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
InControl WIFI Mobile Hotspot Internet Access

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

