2017 Land Rover Evoque

+ taxes & licensing
204-452-8030
3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
204-452-8030
+ taxes & licensing
And there are two sets of tires. Winter tires are on and the new all season tires are in storage. Awesome looking SUV and the color combo of the Red with black trims and wheels awesome!
Only a Land Rover dealer can offer the Certified Pre Owned Program and with low finance rates up to 72 months and warranty of 6 years and 160,000 km from original in service date no wonder so many customers take it.
Regardless of new or pre-owned, your Jaguar/Land Rover/Volvo purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.
Features seem endless but the highlights include the panoramic roof, the heated steering wheel, 20 inch wheels, the Black Pack, meridian surround system, heads up display, luxury seating package, adaptive cruise control, and so much more!
Every vehicle we sell also comes with:
3 Years- Roadside Assistance!
3 Years- Tire Road Hazard Warranty!
3 Years- Rim Hazard Warranty!
3 Years- FREE Annual Tire Rotations!
5 Years- Theft Protection with $5,000 Guarantee!
NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8