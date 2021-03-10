2017 Land Rover Evoque

+ taxes & licensing
204-452-8030
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
+ taxes & licensing
The SE with the Tech Package. Please ask about about the available 1.9% finance rate up to 72 months! And great features as well.
Features include: In Control Touch Pro Navigation, SE Tech Package, Panoramic Roof, 380W Meridian Audio System, Satellite Radio, 19 Inch Sparkle Silver Wheels, Bluetooth-Audio Stream, Heated Steering Wheel,, Heated Windscreen with heater front washer jets and the list keeps going.
Why buy from a real Land Rover dealer? -- Regardless of new or pre-owned, your Jaguar/Land Rover purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8