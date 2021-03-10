Menu
2017 Land Rover Evoque

76,195 KM

Details Description Features

$32,991

+ tax & licensing
$32,991

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

Contact Seller
2017 Land Rover Evoque

2017 Land Rover Evoque

SE Tech Local Lease Return

2017 Land Rover Evoque

SE Tech Local Lease Return

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

Contact Seller

$32,991

+ taxes & licensing

76,195KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6818282
  Stock #: F3UW2A
  VIN: SALVP2BG6HH258584

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Fuji White
  • Interior Colour Ebony/Ebony
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3UW2A
  • Mileage 76,195 KM

Vehicle Description

The SE with the Tech Package. Please ask about about the available 1.9% finance rate up to 72 months! And great features as well.
Features include: In Control Touch Pro Navigation, SE Tech Package, Panoramic Roof, 380W Meridian Audio System, Satellite Radio, 19 Inch Sparkle Silver Wheels, Bluetooth-Audio Stream, Heated Steering Wheel,, Heated Windscreen with heater front washer jets and the list keeps going.

Why buy from a real Land Rover dealer? -- Regardless of new or pre-owned, your Jaguar/Land Rover purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Automatic Transmission
Four Wheel Drive
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
rear window defogger
Leather Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Power Folding Mirrors
Keyless Start
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic -inc: drive select w/paddle shift and sport mode
Audio Aux Input
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
4 Cyl Engine
Gasoline Fuel System
Radio: InControl Touch w/Navigation (SD Card) -inc: 80 watt sound system w/8 speakers
Bluetooth telephone connectivity w/streamed audio and 8" high resolution touchscreen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

