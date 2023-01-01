Menu
2017 Land Rover Range Rover

52,100 KM

Details Description Features

$59,991

+ tax & licensing
Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

2017 Land Rover Range Rover

2017 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport V8 SC Dynamic With New Tires

2017 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport V8 SC Dynamic With New Tires

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

52,100KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10495056
  • Stock #: F587G5
  • VIN: SALWR2FE0HA134584

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Santorini Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 52,100 KM

Vehicle Description

So. a 2017 Sport. Check out those low km too. A must see, our only one.
Dealer Permit #0112

Stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle, please call for details or walk around video while we intake this trade. We used archive pictures which are very close to this vehicle.
Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Metal-look grille
LED brakelights
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Laminated Glass
Black Bodyside Cladding
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Performance As Tires
Fixed Rear Window w/Variable Intermittent Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Projector Beam Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Wheels: 21" 5 Split Spoke (Style 507) -inc: Satin Grey finish

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Voice recorder
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Interior Lock Disable
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Leather Door Trim Insert
Full Floor Console W/Covered Storage And 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Passenger Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
InControl PROTECT Tracker System
Style 4 - 16 Way Powered Climate Front Seats -inc: power fore/aft, recline, cushion height, 4 way lumbar, cushion tilt, adjustable seat bolsters, headrests and memory
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Mechanical

Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
1 Skid Plate
Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
Axle Ratio: TBD
105 L Fuel Tank
4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension
Front And Rear Active Anti-Roll Bars
Automatic Rear Locking Differential
GVWR: 3,050 kgs (6,724 lbs)
Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Adaptive Suspension
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 5.0L V8 Supercharged (510 HP)

Safety

Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Forward Collision Mitigation
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Rear Child Safety Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Automatic Equalizer
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna
Range Rover Audio System (250W) -inc: 8 speakers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

