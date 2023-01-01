2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport V8 SC Dynamic With New Tires

2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport V8 SC Dynamic With New Tires

$59,991 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 2 , 1 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10495056

10495056 Stock #: F587G5

F587G5 VIN: SALWR2FE0HA134584

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Santorini Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F587G5

Mileage 52,100 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Metal-look grille LED brakelights Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Laminated Glass Black Bodyside Cladding Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Performance As Tires Fixed Rear Window w/Variable Intermittent Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Projector Beam Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off Wheels: 21" 5 Split Spoke (Style 507) -inc: Satin Grey finish Interior Immobilizer Compass Driver Information Centre PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge Voice recorder Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Interior Lock Disable Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Leather Door Trim Insert Full Floor Console W/Covered Storage And 3 12V DC Power Outlets Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access Passenger Seat Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints InControl PROTECT Tracker System Style 4 - 16 Way Powered Climate Front Seats -inc: power fore/aft, recline, cushion height, 4 way lumbar, cushion tilt, adjustable seat bolsters, headrests and memory Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Mechanical Block Heater Engine Oil Cooler Permanent locking hubs Electronic Transfer Case Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Transmission w/Oil Cooler Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature 1 Skid Plate Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive 80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery Axle Ratio: TBD 105 L Fuel Tank 4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension Front And Rear Active Anti-Roll Bars Automatic Rear Locking Differential GVWR: 3,050 kgs (6,724 lbs) Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Adaptive Suspension Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Engine: 5.0L V8 Supercharged (510 HP) Safety Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Front Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Forward Collision Mitigation Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Power Rear Child Safety Locks Media / Nav / Comm Automatic Equalizer Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna Range Rover Audio System (250W) -inc: 8 speakers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.