$59,991+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-452-8030
2017 Land Rover Range Rover
Sport V8 SC Dynamic With New Tires
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
$59,991
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10495056
- Stock #: F587G5
- VIN: SALWR2FE0HA134584
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Santorini Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # F587G5
- Mileage 52,100 KM
Vehicle Description
So. a 2017 Sport. Check out those low km too. A must see, our only one.
Dealer Permit #0112
Stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle, please call for details or walk around video while we intake this trade. We used archive pictures which are very close to this vehicle.
Dealer permit #0112
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Interior
Mechanical
Safety
Media / Nav / Comm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Winnipeg Jaguar
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.