2017 Land Rover Range Rover

Listing ID: 7668187

7668187 Stock #: F44ARV

F44ARV VIN: SALWR2FEXHA144586

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Farallon Black Premium Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 71,084 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Back-Up Camera Child safety rear door locks Interior Cruise Control Universal Garage Door Opener Engine Immobilizer Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access Exterior Rear Spoiler Tire Pressure Monitor Windows rear window defogger Mechanical Four Wheel Drive Power Options Power Liftgate Comfort Cargo shade Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Navigation System Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Wipers-Variable Speed Intermittent Air Bag-Frontal-Driver Air Bag-Frontal-Passenger Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Air Conditioning-Front Mirror(s)-Heated Mirror(s)-Power Roof-Sun/Moon Steering Wheel-Adjustable Steering-Power Transmission-Auto Trunk-Release-Remote Wipers-Intermittent Air Bag-Side Body-Front Windows-Deep Tinted Parking Aid Sensor Wipers-Rain Sensing Mirrors-Integrated Turn Signals Mirrors-Power Folding Roof-Panoramic Suspension-Active Engine-8 Cyl Engine-Supercharged

