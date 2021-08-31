Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Land Rover Range Rover

71,084 KM

Details Description Features

$69,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$69,991

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

Contact Seller
2017 Land Rover Range Rover

2017 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport V8 Supercharged HUD! Pano Roof!

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport V8 Supercharged HUD! Pano Roof!

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

  1. 7668187
  2. 7668187
  3. 7668187
  4. 7668187
  5. 7668187
  6. 7668187
  7. 7668187
  8. 7668187
  9. 7668187
  10. 7668187
  11. 7668187
  12. 7668187
Contact Seller

$69,991

+ taxes & licensing

71,084KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7668187
  • Stock #: F44ARV
  • VIN: SALWR2FEXHA144586

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Farallon Black Premium Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 71,084 KM

Vehicle Description

This awesome V8 Range Rover has landed! Eligible for the Certified Pre-Owned program!
Key Features

- Head Up Display
- Panoramic Roof
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Heated Seats
- Navigation
- Gesture Tailgate
- 360 Parking Aid
- Lane Keep Assist
- Surround Camera
- Soft Close Doors
- Meridian Sound System
- Collision Mitigation with Autonomous Emergency Braking

and much more!
Shown with stock pictures and may not represent the actual vehicle. Please call us for details.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Back-Up Camera
Child safety rear door locks
Cruise Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
rear window defogger
Four Wheel Drive
Power Liftgate
Cargo shade
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Navigation System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Wipers-Variable Speed Intermittent
Air Bag-Frontal-Driver
Air Bag-Frontal-Passenger
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Air Conditioning-Front
Mirror(s)-Heated
Mirror(s)-Power
Roof-Sun/Moon
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering-Power
Transmission-Auto
Trunk-Release-Remote
Wipers-Intermittent
Air Bag-Side Body-Front
Windows-Deep Tinted
Parking Aid Sensor
Wipers-Rain Sensing
Mirrors-Integrated Turn Signals
Mirrors-Power Folding
Roof-Panoramic
Suspension-Active
Engine-8 Cyl
Engine-Supercharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Winnipeg Jaguar

2020 Land Rover Evoq...
 17,373 KM
$59,991 + tax & lic
2015 Audi Q7 Progres...
 94,248 KM
$29,992 + tax & lic
2013 Buick Enclave L...
 157,000 KM
$15,947 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-8030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory