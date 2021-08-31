Menu
2017 Land Rover Range Rover

70,287 KM

Details Description Features

$59,991

+ tax & licensing
Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

2017 Land Rover Range Rover

2017 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport Td6 HSE * Two Bonuses *

2017 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport Td6 HSE * Two Bonuses *

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

70,287KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7725709
  • Stock #: F45E17
  • VIN: SALWR2FKXHA142424

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 70,287 KM

Vehicle Description

1) Balance of the awesome Certified Land Rover warranty. 2) Brand New Tires!
Was new from our store and ready for the next owner. Black on black looks great. Loaded with the style and features you expect from a luxury SUV. And this is our only diesel.
Shown with exterior stock photos but actual interior photos. Please call for details.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Engine Immobilizer
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Automatic Transmission
Air Suspension
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Panoramic Sunroof
rear window defogger
Leather Interior
Heated rear seats
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Four Wheel Drive
Leather Wrap Wheel
Front air conditioning
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Power Folding Mirrors
Keyless Start
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Leather
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Parking Aid Sensor
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Turbocharged Engine
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
6 Cyl V6 Engine
Diesel Fuel System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

