2017 Lexus ES 350

25,412 KM

$29,491

+ tax & licensing
$29,491

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Lexus

204-255-3987

2017 Lexus ES 350

2017 Lexus ES 350

4dr Sdn

2017 Lexus ES 350

4dr Sdn

Birchwood Lexus

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H8

204-255-3987

$29,491

+ taxes & licensing

25,412KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5892324
  Stock #: F3KM5R
  VIN: 58ABK1GG1HU046036

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Mileage 25,412 KM

Vehicle Description

All of our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the experts.

No money down or trade needed to achieve this price. With access to our 14 different manufacturers, Birchwood can pay you top dollar for your vehicle. Trades of all makes and models are welcome.

Come pick out your dream car today and put your trust in Winnipegs only Certified Lexus Dealer, Birchwood Lexus!

https://www.birchwoodlexus.ca/

* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C *

Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987).

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination

