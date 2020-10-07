Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Lexus ES 350

99,380 KM

Details Description Features

$25,791

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,791

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Lexus

204-255-3987

Contact Seller
2017 Lexus ES 350

2017 Lexus ES 350

4dr Sdn Touring Package

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Lexus ES 350

4dr Sdn Touring Package

Location

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-255-3987

  1. 6041355
  2. 6041355
  3. 6041355
  4. 6041355
  5. 6041355
  6. 6041355
  7. 6041355
  8. 6041355
  9. 6041355
  10. 6041355
  11. 6041355
  12. 6041355
  13. 6041355
  14. 6041355
  15. 6041355
  16. 6041355
  17. 6041355
  18. 6041355
  19. 6041355
  20. 6041355
  21. 6041355
  22. 6041355
  23. 6041355
  24. 6041355
  25. 6041355
  26. 6041355
  27. 6041355
  28. 6041355
  29. 6041355
  30. 6041355
  31. 6041355
  32. 6041355
  33. 6041355
  34. 6041355
  35. 6041355
Contact Seller

$25,791

+ taxes & licensing

99,380KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6041355
  • Stock #: F3N381
  • VIN: 58ABK1GGXHU074076

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Mileage 99,380 KM

Vehicle Description

All of our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the experts.

No money down or trade needed to achieve this price. Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle. Trades of all makes and models are welcome.

Are you wondering... is it a good time to buy a car? With great rates and terms available, you can get the best lease deals right now, and the best finance deals right now. If you're looking for the the best dealership in Winnipeg, come pick out your dream car today and put your trust in Winnipegs only Certified Lexus Dealer, Birchwood Lexus!

https://www.birchwoodlexus.ca/

* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C *

Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987).

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Distance Pacing

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Lexus

2007 Lexus ES 350 4d...
 131,015 KM
$7,391 + tax & lic
2013 Audi Q5 2.0l Qu...
 139,045 KM
$14,991 + tax & lic
2017 Mercedes-Benz G...
 63,451 KM
$36,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Lexus

Birchwood Lexus

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

Call Dealer

204-255-XXXX

(click to show)

204-255-3987

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory