2017 Lexus ES 350

42,556 KM

$29,991

+ tax & licensing
$29,991

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Lexus

204-255-3987

2017 Lexus ES 350

2017 Lexus ES 350

4dr Sdn Touring Package

2017 Lexus ES 350

4dr Sdn Touring Package

Location

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-255-3987

$29,991

+ taxes & licensing

42,556KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6559815
  • Stock #: F3TWVN
  • VIN: 58ABK1GG5HU066399

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Satin Cashmere Metallic
  • Interior Colour Flaxen
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3TWVN
  • Mileage 42,556 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Front and Back Sensors
All of our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the experts.

No money down or trade needed to achieve this price. Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle. Trades of all makes and models are welcome.

Are you wondering... is it a good time to buy a car? With great rates and terms available, you can get the best lease deals right now, and the best finance deals right now. If you're looking for the the best dealership in Winnipeg, come pick out your dream car today and put your trust in Winnipegs only Certified Lexus Dealer, Birchwood Lexus!

https://www.birchwoodlexus.ca/

* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C *

Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987).

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination

