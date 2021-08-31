2017 Lexus ES 350

$29,500 + taxes & licensing 5 5 , 8 4 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7772655

7772655 Stock #: F48EJT

F48EJT VIN: JTHBK1GG0H2253796

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Atomic Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 55,847 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Powertrain Automatic Transmission Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Windows Sunroof Seating COOLED FRONT SEATS Rear bench seats Convenience Rain sensor wipers Safety Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Lane Departure Warning Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Exterior Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Additional Features Rear View Camera Bluetooth Capability USB Audio input Air Conditioning-Front audio auxiliary input jack Integrated SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Audio Aux Input Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat 6 Cyl V6 Engine Gasoline Fuel System Radio: AM/FM/CD Player w/MP3/WMA Capability -inc: 8 speakers 8" display screen w/Lexus display audio and display audio controller

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.