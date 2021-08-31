Menu
2017 Lexus ES 350

55,847 KM

$29,500

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Lexus

204-255-3987

Touring PKG Navigation | Moonroof

Location

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-255-3987

55,847KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7772655
  • Stock #: F48EJT
  • VIN: JTHBK1GG0H2253796

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Atomic Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 55,847 KM

Vehicle Description

Key Features

- Heated & Ventilated Front Seats with Driver Seat Memory
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Power Moonroof
- Navigation
- Power Rear Window Sunshade
- Rearview Camera

Safety Features

- Blind Spot Monitor
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Pre-Collision System
- Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
- Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist
- Automatic High Beam

and more!
All of our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the experts.

No money down or trade needed to achieve this price. Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle. Trades of all makes and models are welcome.

Are you wondering... is it a good time to buy a car? With great rates and terms available, you can get the best lease deals right now, and the best finance deals right now. If you're looking for the the best dealership in Winnipeg, come pick out your dream car today and put your trust in Winnipegs only Certified Lexus Dealer, Birchwood Lexus!

https://www.birchwoodlexus.ca/

* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C *

Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987).

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
COOLED FRONT SEATS
Rear bench seats
Rain sensor wipers
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
Leather Wrap Wheel
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Rear View Camera
Bluetooth Capability
USB Audio input
Air Conditioning-Front
audio auxiliary input jack
Integrated SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Audio Aux Input
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
6 Cyl V6 Engine
Gasoline Fuel System
Radio: AM/FM/CD Player w/MP3/WMA Capability -inc: 8 speakers
8" display screen w/Lexus display audio and display audio controller

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Lexus

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-255-3987

