2017 Lexus IS 300

35,000 KM

$33,999

+ tax & licensing
$33,999

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Lexus

204-255-3987

2017 Lexus IS 300

4dr Sdn AWD Luxury

2017 Lexus IS 300

Location

Birchwood Lexus

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H8

204-255-3987

$33,999

35,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5651259
  • Stock #: F3JU1X
  • VIN: JTHCM1D29H5018271

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Atomic Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 35,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Steering Wheel, Power Moonroof, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats & More!
All of our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the experts.

No money down or trade needed to achieve this price. With access to our 14 different manufacturers, Birchwood can pay you top dollar for your vehicle. Trades of all makes and models are welcome.

Come pick out your dream car today and put your trust in Winnipegs only Certified Lexus Dealer, Birchwood Lexus!

https://www.birchwoodlexus.ca/

* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C *

Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987).

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seats-Rear Bench
Trunk-Release-Remote

Birchwood Lexus

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H8

204-255-3987

