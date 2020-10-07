Menu
2017 Lexus IS 300

28,475 KM

$36,791

+ tax & licensing
$36,791

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Lexus

204-255-3987

2017 Lexus IS 300

2017 Lexus IS 300

4dr Sdn AWD F Sport 2

2017 Lexus IS 300

4dr Sdn AWD F Sport 2

Birchwood Lexus

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H8

204-255-3987

$36,791

+ taxes & licensing

28,475KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5884824
  Stock #: F3MF15
  VIN: JTHCM1D21H5016739

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F3MF15
  • Mileage 28,475 KM

Vehicle Description

All of our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the experts.

No money down or trade needed to achieve this price. With access to our 14 different manufacturers, Birchwood can pay you top dollar for your vehicle. Trades of all makes and models are welcome.

Come pick out your dream car today and put your trust in Winnipegs only Certified Lexus Dealer, Birchwood Lexus!

https://www.birchwoodlexus.ca/

* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C *

Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987).

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seats-Rear Bench
Trunk-Release-Remote

Birchwood Lexus

Birchwood Lexus

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H8

