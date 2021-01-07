Menu
2017 Lexus IS 300

49,362 KM

$33,491

+ tax & licensing
$33,491

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Lexus

204-255-3987

2017 Lexus IS 300

2017 Lexus IS 300

F-Sport 2 AWD

2017 Lexus IS 300

F-Sport 2 AWD

Location

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-255-3987

$33,491

+ taxes & licensing

49,362KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6575124
  Stock #: F3U6PK
  VIN: JTHCM1D22H5025353

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Nebula Grey Pearl
  • Interior Colour Rioja Red
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 49,362 KM

Vehicle Description

All of our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the experts.

No money down or trade needed to achieve this price. Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle. Trades of all makes and models are welcome.

Are you wondering... is it a good time to buy a car? With great rates and terms available, you can get the best lease deals right now, and the best finance deals right now. If you're looking for the the best dealership in Winnipeg, come pick out your dream car today and put your trust in Winnipegs only Certified Lexus Dealer, Birchwood Lexus!

https://www.birchwoodlexus.ca/

* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C *

Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987).

Vehicle Features

Security System
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cruise Control
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Power Steering
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Wheel Locks
Bluetooth Capability
Driver Side Airbag
6 spd automatic transmission
USB Audio input
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
10 Speakers
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
audio auxiliary input jack
Distance Pacing
Satellite roof mounted fin antenna
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Integrated SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Radio: Lexus Display Audio -inc: Lexus premium audio
AM/FM/CD w/MP3/WMA player
7" display screen and

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Birchwood Lexus

Birchwood Lexus

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

