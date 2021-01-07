2017 Lexus IS 300

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Front air conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Power Options Power Steering Exterior Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain All Wheel Drive Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows rear window defogger Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats

Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Wheel Locks Bluetooth Capability Driver Side Airbag 6 spd automatic transmission USB Audio input Air Bag-Passenger Sensor 10 Speakers Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission audio auxiliary input jack Distance Pacing Satellite roof mounted fin antenna Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Integrated SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Audio Aux Input Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Radio: Lexus Display Audio -inc: Lexus premium audio AM/FM/CD w/MP3/WMA player 7" display screen and

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.