2017 Lexus IS

38,214 KM

Details Description Features

$35,500

+ tax & licensing
$35,500

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Lexus

204-255-3987

2017 Lexus IS

2017 Lexus IS

350 F Sport Series 3

2017 Lexus IS

350 F Sport Series 3

Location

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-255-3987

$35,500

+ taxes & licensing

38,214KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6679832
  • Stock #: F3UHYR
  • VIN: JTHCE1D20H5014588

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Nebula Grey Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F3UHYR
  • Mileage 38,214 KM

Vehicle Description

All of our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the experts.

No money down or trade needed to achieve this price. Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle. Trades of all makes and models are welcome.

Are you wondering... is it a good time to buy a car? With great rates and terms available, you can get the best lease deals right now, and the best finance deals right now. If you're looking for the the best dealership in Winnipeg, come pick out your dream car today and put your trust in Winnipegs only Certified Lexus Dealer, Birchwood Lexus!

https://www.birchwoodlexus.ca/

* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C *

Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987).

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Leather
Trunk-Release-Remote
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Distance Pacing

Birchwood Lexus

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

