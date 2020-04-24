2017 Lexus NX 200t

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
Clean Carfax, Low KM's with only 34,030, Two Owner Vehicle, 2.0L Turbocharged I-4 Engine, 6 Speed Automatic Transmission, One Low Price!*KEY FEATURES:*F-Sport 3 Package,Heated Seats,Heated Steering Wheel,Remote Start,Color Navigation Screen,Power Sunroof,Dual Zone Climate Controls,Wireless Charging Pad,Power Liftgate,Bluetooth Phone & Audio Connectivity,Heads Up Display (HUD),Various Drive Modes,18" Aluminium Wheels,Obsidian Exterior Paint,Rioja Red Leather Interior.*SAFETY/ADD-ONS:*Full Set of Winter Tires on Lexus Rims,Side Blind Zone Alert,Lane Departure Warning,Forward Collision Alert,Front & Rear Park Assist,Back Up Camera.The McNaught difference, what is it? Firstly, we put all of our eligible inventory through our 150+ GM Certified inspection to make sure that you can be confident knowing your vehicle comes with a 5,000 km or 90 day (whichever comes first) Total-Plus Limited Warranty! Your vehicle also includes a Professional Detail, a Full Tank of Gas upon delivery free of charge, Nitrogen Filled Tires, a Wheel Alignment as well as 2 Free Oil Changes! Each vehicle also comes with a Free CarFax Report available on our website! We have an amazing staff and an incredible selection of new and used inventory so come on down to McNaught today and you can see for yourself OUR difference! If you have any questions don't hesitate to contact us at www.mcnaught.com. We are located at 1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg MB. The advertised price does not include taxes.Visit us Today at Suite 1000-1717 Waverley Street!
