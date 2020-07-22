Menu
2017 Lexus NX 300h

63,582 KM

$38,491

+ tax & licensing
$38,491

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Lexus

204-255-3987

Executive Hybrid

Birchwood Lexus

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H8

204-255-3987

63,582KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5474489
  • Stock #: F3A1PZ
  • VIN: JTJBJRBZ2H2064995

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Nebula Grey Pearl
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 63,582 KM

Vehicle Description

Loaded with features including: Park Sensors, Blind Spot Monitoring, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Pre-Collision Detection, Auto Highbeam, Navigation, Memory Seats, Heated and Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Sunroof, Head Up Display, Head Light Washers and more. This is the executive package which includes all available features for this model!
All of our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the experts.

No money down or trade needed to achieve this price. With access to our 14 different manufacturers, Birchwood can pay you top dollar for your vehicle. Trades of all makes and models are welcome.

Come pick out your dream car today and put your trust in Winnipegs only Certified Lexus Dealer, Birchwood Lexus!

https://www.birchwoodlexus.ca/

* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C *

Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987).

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Sunroof
rear window defogger
Memory Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
MEMORY MIRRORS
Power Lift Gates
CVT Transmission
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
On/Off Road Front Tire
On/Off Road Rear Tire

