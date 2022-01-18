2017 Lexus NX

$31,500 + taxes & licensing 8 3 , 2 6 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8140789

8140789 Stock #: F4CTDH

F4CTDH VIN: JTJBARBZ5H2109279

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Atomic Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 83,267 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electronic Transfer Case Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs Mechanical Limited Slip Differential 60.2 L Fuel Tank Axle Ratio: 3.888 GVWR: 2,360 kgs (5,200 lbs) Engine: 2.0L 16V DOHC 4-Cylinder w/VVT-i -inc: turbocharged, intercooled, Atkinson Cycle and direct-injection 4-stroke gasoline engine superior version turbo (D-4ST), Premium fuel recommended Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Interior Security System Cruise Control Leather Steering Wheel Cargo Net Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage Selective service internet access Seats w/Leatherette Back Material Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Full Floor Console W/Covered Storage And 3 12V DC Power Outlets Folding Cargo Cover Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard Passenger Seat Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Safety First Aid Kit Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Wheels w/Silver Accents Black Wheel Well Trim Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna digital signal processor 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Regular Amplifier Streaming Audio Comfort Cargo shade Additional Features Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Seat-Rear Pass-Through Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control Air Conditioning-Front Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination Seats-Rear Bench Steering Wheel-Leather

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.