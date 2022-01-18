2017 Lexus NX

Listing ID: 8140789 Stock #: F4CTDH VIN: JTJBARBZ5H2109279
Exterior Colour
Atomic Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Mileage
83,267 KM
Mechanical
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
GVWR: 2,360 kgs (5,200 lbs)
Engine: 2.0L 16V DOHC 4-Cylinder w/VVT-i -inc: turbocharged, intercooled, Atkinson Cycle and direct-injection 4-stroke gasoline engine superior version turbo (D-4ST), Premium fuel recommended
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Interior
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Illuminated locking glove box
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Selective service internet access
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console W/Covered Storage And 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Safety
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Exterior
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Black grille w/chrome surround
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Media / Nav / Comm
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Additional Features
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
