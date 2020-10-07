Menu
2017 Lexus RX 350

19,874 KM

$47,991

+ tax & licensing
$47,991

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Lexus

204-255-3987

2017 Lexus RX 350

2017 Lexus RX 350

AWD 4dr Executive Package

2017 Lexus RX 350

AWD 4dr Executive Package

Birchwood Lexus

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H8

204-255-3987

$47,991

+ taxes & licensing

19,874KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  VIN: 2T2BZMCA3HC080885

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Tan
  Interior Colour Tan
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 19,874 KM

Vehicle Description

Remote Start included to help get you through our Winnipeg Winter!
All of our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the experts.

No money down or trade needed to achieve this price. With access to our 14 different manufacturers, Birchwood can pay you top dollar for your vehicle. Trades of all makes and models are welcome.

Come pick out your dream car today and put your trust in Winnipegs only Certified Lexus Dealer, Birchwood Lexus!

https://www.birchwoodlexus.ca/

* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C *

Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987).

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
woodgrain trim
Engine Immobilizer
Cargo shade
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Mirrors-Memory
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seat-Power Driver
Seat-Power Passenger
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Seat(s)-Heated Rear

Birchwood Lexus

Birchwood Lexus

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H8

