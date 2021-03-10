2017 Lexus RX 350

+ taxes & licensing
204-452-8030
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
+ taxes & licensing
Also includes balance of factory warranty and check our free Car Fax link-no accidents. But has great features and style. Two sets of floor mats as well
The color is Obsidian Black and Noble Brown, looks very nice.
Features include heated steering wheel-satellite radio-heated and cooled front seats-heated rear seats-18 inch alloy wheels-power sunroof-power tailgate and so much more! We have two keys/fobs as well.
Very nice center console menu/display as well. Very classy with the legendary Lexus quality throughout.
Our Car Fax link is free because we believe it should be.
