Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Lexus RX 350

58,458 KM

Details Description Features

$42,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$42,991

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

Contact Seller
2017 Lexus RX 350

2017 Lexus RX 350

Base AWD Awesome Style and Color

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Lexus RX 350

Base AWD Awesome Style and Color

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

  1. 6729491
  2. 6729491
  3. 6729491
  4. 6729491
  5. 6729491
  6. 6729491
  7. 6729491
  8. 6729491
  9. 6729491
  10. 6729491
  11. 6729491
  12. 6729491
  13. 6729491
  14. 6729491
  15. 6729491
  16. 6729491
  17. 6729491
  18. 6729491
  19. 6729491
  20. 6729491
  21. 6729491
  22. 6729491
  23. 6729491
  24. 6729491
  25. 6729491
Contact Seller

$42,991

+ taxes & licensing

58,458KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6729491
  • Stock #: F3U92X
  • VIN: 2T2BZMCA3HC108006

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Obsidian
  • Interior Colour Noble Brown
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3U92X
  • Mileage 58,458 KM

Vehicle Description

Also includes balance of factory warranty and check our free Car Fax link-no accidents. But has great features and style. Two sets of floor mats as well
The color is Obsidian Black and Noble Brown, looks very nice.

Features include heated steering wheel-satellite radio-heated and cooled front seats-heated rear seats-18 inch alloy wheels-power sunroof-power tailgate and so much more! We have two keys/fobs as well.
Very nice center console menu/display as well. Very classy with the legendary Lexus quality throughout.

Our Car Fax link is free because we believe it should be.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
rear window defogger
Heated rear seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Wood Trim Interior
Cargo shade
Anti-Starter
MEMORY MIRRORS
Power Folding Mirrors
Lane Departure Warning
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Distance Pacing
Blind Spot
Forward Collision Mitigation and Rear Collision Warning
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Winnipeg Jaguar

2016 BMW X5 xDrive35...
 86,903 KM
$39,991 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Blaze...
 10,095 KM
$39,888 + tax & lic
2018 Jaguar XE Prest...
 38,127 KM
$34,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-8030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory