2017 Lexus RX 350

$42,991 + taxes & licensing 5 8 , 4 5 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6729491

6729491 Stock #: F3U92X

F3U92X VIN: 2T2BZMCA3HC108006

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Obsidian

Interior Colour Noble Brown

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # F3U92X

Mileage 58,458 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Security System Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain All Wheel Drive Windows rear window defogger Seating Heated rear seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Wood Trim Interior Comfort Cargo shade Additional Features Anti-Starter MEMORY MIRRORS Power Folding Mirrors Lane Departure Warning Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Distance Pacing Blind Spot Forward Collision Mitigation and Rear Collision Warning Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.