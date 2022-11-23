2017 Lexus RX 350

- Listing ID: 9337054
- Stock #: F4D1VB
- VIN: 2T2BZMCA1HC097068
-
Exterior Colour
Eminent White Pearl
-
Interior Colour
Beige
-
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
-
Fuel Type
Gasoline
-
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
Automatic
-
Engine
6-cylinder
-
Mileage
65,951 KM
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
GVWR: 2,660 kgs (5,864 lbs)
Engine: 3.5L 24V 6-Cyl DOHC SMPI -inc: aluminum alloy block, Dual Variable Valve Timing-intelligence (Intake: VVT-iW), Acoustic Control Induction System (ACIS), engine oil cooler and heavy duty battery, starter, alternator and heater
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Black grille w/chrome surround
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
60/40 split-folding rear seat w/trunk pass-thru
Dual covered visor vanity mirrors
Illuminated locking glove box
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim and Carpet Mat
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel
8-Way Power Passenger Seat -inc: Power Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement and Cushion Tilt
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
8-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement and Cushion Tilt
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Genuine Wood Door Panel Insert, Genuine Wood Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Forward Collision Mitigation and Rear Collision Warning
Collision Mitigation-Front
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Concealed Diversity Antenna
Remote keyless entry w/content theft system
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Windows and Sunroof/Convertible Roof
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Steering Wheel and Head Restraints
Automatic Sound Levelizer (ASL)
Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/Single-Disc CD -inc: 8" Lexus Display Audio
integrated SiriusXM satellite radio and satellite roof mounted fin
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats
integrated SiriusXM satellite radio and satellite roof mounted fin antenna
