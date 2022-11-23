2017 Lexus RX 350

$43,000 + taxes & licensing 6 5 , 9 5 1 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Eminent White Pearl

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 65,951 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Hill Descent Control Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs 72.5 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 2,660 kgs (5,864 lbs) Engine: 3.5L 24V 6-Cyl DOHC SMPI -inc: aluminum alloy block, Dual Variable Valve Timing-intelligence (Intake: VVT-iW), Acoustic Control Induction System (ACIS), engine oil cooler and heavy duty battery, starter, alternator and heater 3.329 Axle Ratio Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Roof Rack Rails Only Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Immobilizer tilt steering Compass woodgrain trim Leather Steering Wheel Heated rear seats Cargo Net HEATED FRONT SEATS Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front air conditioning 60/40 split-folding rear seat w/trunk pass-thru Dual covered visor vanity mirrors Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Bucket front seats Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Leatherette Door Trim Insert Driver And Passenger Door Bins Fade-to-off interior lighting Cargo shade Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column 4 12V DC Power Outlets Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets Distance Pacing Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim and Carpet Mat 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel 8-Way Power Passenger Seat -inc: Power Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement and Cushion Tilt Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat 8-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement and Cushion Tilt Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Genuine Wood Door Panel Insert, Genuine Wood Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors First Aid Kit Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Rear View Camera Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Lane Departure Warning Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Blind Spot Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Forward Collision Mitigation and Rear Collision Warning Collision Mitigation-Front Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Powertrain Automatic Transmission Seating Leather Interior Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Bluetooth Capability Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Audio Theft Deterrent Streaming Audio 12 Speakers Concealed Diversity Antenna Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Security Remote keyless entry w/content theft system Additional Features Subwoofer ABS and Driveline Traction Control Nappa leather seat trim Mirrors-Memory Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Seat-Rear Pass-Through Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination Seats-Rear Bench Steering Wheel-Adjustable HEATED REAR BENCH SEAT Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert Full-Time All-Wheel Drive Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator MP3 Audio Capability Illuminated Entry and Panic Button Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs 2 Door Curb/Courtesy 2 USB audio inputs Windows and Sunroof/Convertible Roof Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming Seat(s)-Heated Rear Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat Steering Wheel and Head Restraints Automatic Sound Levelizer (ASL) Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/Single-Disc CD -inc: 8" Lexus Display Audio integrated SiriusXM satellite radio and satellite roof mounted fin Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar 4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats integrated SiriusXM satellite radio and satellite roof mounted fin antenna

